LIST: What makes Philippine 'Encounter' different from Korean version?

MANILA, Philippines — Another remake of a popular Korean drama premiered last Saturday as Cristine Reyes and Diego Loyzaga are the Philippine counterparts of Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum in TV5 and Sari Sari channel's adaptation of "Encounter."

It premiered last March 20 at 8 p.m. on TV5.

It tells of a May-December affair between Selene Cristobal, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a chain of hotels who used to be married to a business tycoon, and Gino, a free-spirited young man who she meets and falls in love with.

The show also stars Kean Cipriano, Robert Sena, Maricel Morales, Yayo Aguila, Louise delos Reyes, Gardo Versoza and Isay Alvarez.

Director Jeffrey Jeturian, Cristine and Diego share trivia and explain how their show is different from the original Korean drama.

1. First-time pairing of Cristine Reyes and Diego Loyzaga

Cristine and Diego is a refreshing on-screen pairing. Both Viva artists are excited to work together.

They also shared a little bit of information on their respective characters. Cristine plays Selene Cristobal, a former actress who married into a rich family who owns a chain of hotels. Her husband's family is "very controlling and manipulative." Her marriage to her husband did not work. She was asked by her in-laws to take the blame for dissolution of their marriage. Selene accepted but if only they give her one of their hotels.

"I asked for one of their dying hotels. I revived that hotel and my mother-in-law became bitter. Selene became successful and had other hotels. She went to Ilocos to buy a property and doon kami nag-meet ni Gino. Nag-bond kami, may spark, at nagka-developan. Our romance was cut short and I went back to Manila. Little did I know na magiging empleyado ko siya," Cristine shared.

Diego shared he love his character's positivity, which he admitted he has come to imbibe in his personal life.

"He's a simple and humble guy. He believes in old and wise sayings like 'Mahahanap mo para sa yo sa tamang oras at lugar.' Nakita niya 'yung tunay na pagkatao ni Celine without the label of who she is. Gino didn't know that the hotel he applied for is the one she owned," he shared.

2. The beauty of scenic Ilocos and Subic are highlighted.

Where else could they have shot the old world wonder that could somehow replicate the vibe of Cuba, where the original was partly shot? The main leads meet in Ilocos where a number of rustic hotels and sceneries are found. Its trailer shows a stunning sunset and a glimpse of the famous Cape Bojeador Lighthouse located in Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

Jeturian shared that they had originally planned to shoot in either Cambodia, Vietnam or Thailand but decided against it due to the pandemic.

3. Gino didn't know who Selene was at all.

As Diego earlier mentioned, his character Gino does not know Selene, who used to be a celebrity. Jeturian explained why they decided to tweak this part.

"Ang character ni Cristine is a celebrity. If nasa Cuba siya, may possibility talaga na 'di siya makilala masyado ng character ni Diego. Pero dito, since we shot it in Ilocos, parang impossible na hindi siya makikilala. Pero ang ginawa namin, si Gino hindi mahilig manood ng TV and movies kaya clueless siya kung sino si Selene," Jeturian shared.

4. "Encounter" puts the spotlight on Filipino values, destinations and culture.

The original K-drama featured a crucial sunset scene. It's the reason why the local adaptation decided to retain and incorporate it. Good thing that the Philippines does not lack in places that provide a stunning view of a setting sun.

"Mas pronounced 'yung close family ties ng Filipino. Sa original kasi, may divorce pero sa atin wala namang divorce so we settled for annulment," Jeturian said.

