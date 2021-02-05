Cristine Reyes, Diego Loyzaga to reportedly star in Park Bo Gum series 'Encounter' local version

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Cristine Reyes and Diego Loyzaga will star in the local adaptation of 2018 South Korean hit series "Encounter” to be shown in TV5.

Christine will reportedly play the role of Song Hye Kyo, while Diego will play the role of Park Bo Gum.

The series will be shooting in Subic and Ilocos Norte and will begin filming on February 10.

Jeffrey Jeturian will be the director of the Philippine "Encounter."

The original Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum series, about a May-December love affair, was one of the highest-rated dramas of all time in South Korea.