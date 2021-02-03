LIST: Why 'The Uncanny Counter' deserves a second season

MANILA, Philippines — You heard it right!

"The Uncanny Counter," OCN's action-packed fantasy series based on a web toon, is among those dramas that could still be stretched to a full second season.

A spokesperson from the channel recently confirmed it after its last episode aired on January 24 reached 10.581% viewership ratings according to Nielsen, a first for the cable channel. It also consistently stayed on the Top 10 most streamed on Netflix during its run.

Here are the reasons why the Counters' return are most awaited by fans.

Spoilers ahead.

1. Intensely action-packed fantasy with a fast-paced storyline.

Based on the webtoon "Amazing Rumor" by Jang Yi, "The Uncanny Counter" starts with the story of So Mun (Jo Byung-gyu), a high school student who is crippled on the right leg and gets bullied at school.

While out with his loyal bestfriends Woong-min and Joo-yeon, he suddenly faints after being hit by a "lightning-like" energy. He wakes with a permed hair and with his right leg cured. It turns out he has been recruited by Yung or the "Afterlife" to be a "Counter," a demon hunter who catches evil spirits that prey on humans.

He joins seasoned Counters -- the cold, ready-to-kill-anyone-who-touches-her Do Ha-na (Kim Sejeong), the motherly, middle-aged Chu Mae-ok or Ms. Chu (Yum Hye-ran), and the tough-yet-softie former Jungjin ace detective Ga Mo-tak (Yu Jun-sang).

What makes this interesting is that these Counters make an unlikely group. No one would suspect that they have superhuman strength because they seemed your ordinary folks who run a noodle shop in the fictional town of Jungjin.

There's Ms. Chu, who passes off as the matriarch of the "family." Mo-tak is the mysterious yet dependable hyung or oppa (elder brother) who will always have your back. Then there's Ha-na, the no non-sense unnie or noona. And when So Mun joins them in Eonni's Noodle, he is the baby brother of the family.

The story is well-written and unfolds naturally; viewers will rarely feel that need to do something on the side while the episode is playing. The action sequences and choreography make viewers glued with snappy stunts, tons of running and chasing, and parkours liberally used in the drama. All of them kicking ass in their uniform red track suit!

Above all, it's a treat to see women, even as old as Ms. Chu, kicking ass. That's not common in dramas elsewhere!

2. Villains are badass and are eerily familiar.

This drama has all types of villains.

At So Mun's school, Shin Hyuk-woo (Jung Won-chang) leads the bullies, a. trio of rich boys. Hyuk-woo is the mayor's son and one of his friend is the son of an assemblyman. The series contains themes of violence and bullying. Netflix classified its rating appropriate for viewers aged 16 and above.

There's the purely evil, money-obssessed Baek Hyang-hee, delightfully portrayed by actress Ok Ja-yeon whose smirk and squints equal in creepiness with Ji Chung-sin (Lee Hong-nae). Chung-sin's level of evil can be seen from different perspectives and can be arguable, especially when his story arc is revealed gradually and later on in one of the episodes leading to the climax of the story. They're both humans possessed by evil spirits.

Then there are the thugs and the wolves in sheeps' skin. Yes. Plural.

Jungjin is a small town led by its charismatic mayor, Shin Myung-hwi (Choi Kwang-il), who put in the fine performance of your typical "lolo" mayor who happens to lead the town. He is adored by the townspeople for his promises of development and progress. He is friends with executives of Taesin Group, namely, CEO Cho Tae-shin (Lee Do-yeob) and Noh Hang-kyu (Kim Seung-hoon). Always presentable in their crisp suits, they are respected by the townspeople partly because of their connection to the well-liked mayor whose lofty ambitions for a higher power motivates him. But behind their good standing in Jungjin are underhanded dealings and shady liaisons that endanger the whole town carried out by Noh Chang-kyu (Jeon Jin-oh), Hang-kyu's gangster younger brother.

3. The friendship is solid, on- and off-camera.

"The Uncanny Counter" revolves around the concepts of family and friendship. It is evident in Mun's loving parents and grandparents; his tried-and-tested childhood friends; and the Counters themselves who might have been forced at first to accept a dangerous job but ended up being as tightly knit as a regular and normal family.

Interviews of the cast, their behind-the-scenes and social media posts reflect how close they have all become.

Sejeong shared revealing anecdotes in one of her interviews.

She speaks fondly of Jo Byung-gyu who might be years younger than her in the drama and calls her noona, but they're both born in 1996.

“Although we’re always bickering, Jo Byung-gyu and I got along the best, and he felt like a twin brother from whom I had a lot to learn," said the gugudan member.

Of her more seasoned co-stars, she sees in them an older brother and mother.

“Yu Joon-sang always hung out with together with us, and he always let us tease him like a friend of the same age. But at the same time, he was also like an older brother who would always take the initiative to step forward and show us the way," she continued.

“Just like a mom, Yum Hye-ran was the best at naturally sorting out our chaotic mess and leading us in a fun way," she fondly recalled of her co-stars.

4. Permanently permed hair!

The foursome Counters and their financier, Jangmul Retail chairman Choi Jang-mul (Ahn Suk-hwan), are the envy of those who regularly go to the salon to have their perm maintained. Once you become a Counter, it's "Bye, salon" and welcome to the fashionably chic "ahjumma" hairdo. It's never really explained why and so the upcoming season is the perfect excuse.

5. It's like watching an anime where the lead character levels up his powers.

Fans of animes or gamers can relate to this. So Mun's character continue on leveling up until the last episode. It feels like watching Eugene, Son Goku, Ichigo and Luffy in human form, though Ichigo and Son Goku already had their live action counterparts. What more will he acquire in the second season if he's near "god-like" in Season 1?

6. Record-breaking ratings screams Season 2.

The historic feat of the show is already a guarantee. Producers and studios will always put their money on what sells, and "The Uncanny Counter" is definitely bringing it for them. Good news is, it looks like the original cast is game for it.

7. So many potential 'Counters.'

Don't you Counter fans agree? I already have two in mind: the bratty Hyuk-woo whose story arc has a lot of potential, and rookie cop Kang Han-wool (Lee Kyung-min). It would be interesting to see Jeong-yung (Choi Yoon-young ) again in Season 2. For sure, Mo-tak would go crazy.