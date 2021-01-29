WATCH: How to access Blackpink concert 'The Show'

MANILA, Philippines — The long wait will be over for Blinks in just a few days as Blackpink is set to stage "The Show" on Sunday, January 31, 2 p.m. KST (1 p.m. PST) on its YouTube channel.

"The Show" can be seen through desktop and mobile (Android and iOS).

Desktop users may type the YouTube channel on their browser and click on the "Join" button. Click on the membership perks tab then click "Buy Access." They will then have to select their payment option and tap the "Buy" button. Once this is done, the membership process is complete.

The same goes for those streaming through their mobile devices. Those with Android devices may choose either using the YouTube app or their mobile browser. Users with iOS can only use the mobile web browser because the YouTube app is not available.

Once they've opened the Blackpink channel, just follow the succeeding steps.

Channel membership is good for one-time only. It is important to note that recurring monthly payments are not going to be activated for the livestream concert.

Globe recently gave a thousand Blinks the surprise of their lives when they held a promo allowing fans to get membership access to the concert during a livestream event. Blinks took to social media to pour out their love and appreciation for the telco’s gesture.

With just only a few days away from "The Show," the global K-Pop group and its fans are prepping for the biggest digital concert.

Globe endorser Blackpink, the most followed K-Pop group on YouTube, has recently taken on the telco’s reinvention campaign. Side by side with its customers in this reinvention journey, The company aims to provide world-class partnerships, a consistent and dependable network that gets better everyday, and the most advanced technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G that will bring products and services to life.

“Filipinos have the power to reinvent themselves in this new digital world. Alongside Globe, Filipinos have no boundaries to how far they can go. Blackpink embodies the meaning of reinvention to achieve and live the dream. We are committed to enabling our customers to do more and be more, across the different aspects of their lives, beyond just connectivity,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe’s Deputy Chief Commercial Officer.

For more information, fans may check out Blackpink's reminder video on YouTube or on YG Entertainment's official web site.

