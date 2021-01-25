LIST: Best K-drama soundtracks to set the mood

MANILA, Philippines — The secret to a successful K-drama includes a mix of chemistry between cast members, a memorable plot and identifiable themes.

The formula, however, would not be complete without an underappreciated yet crucial ingredient: music.

How shows are scored to match the emotions and intensity of key scenes sets a lasting impression on viewers’ minds. Although music often goes unnoticed in shows, it is one of the aspects that give them a timeless appeal.

The years have left viewers with a wide array of theme songs, many of which continuing to resonate long after their source material have finished airing.

These songs have won awards or the audience’s hearts, stamping themselves among the best K-Drama original soundtracks of all time.

'Goblin': ‘Stay With Me’ by Chanyeol, Punch

The song starts out with a relaxing intro and slowly transitions to Punch’s gentle voice, setting a melancholic tone. EXO’s Chanyeol then matches her vocals through a slow rap with his husky voice.

“Stay With Me” is played as the ending song to every episode, which sets a bittersweet tone to the viewers. With every episode always ending in a thrill, the mood set by the song is a mix of rush and sadness.

'Itaewon Class': ‘Sweet Night’ by V

The award-winning song is a low and soothing ballad that matches with V’s deep vocals. The BTS member also wrote the heartbreaking lyrics of the song, which suits the scene it was first played in.

“Sweet Night” served as background music when Yi Seo found Sae Ro Yi waiting for her. What makes the low-tempo music work in this scene is how awkward Sae Ro Yi is while interacting with Yi Seo, even going as far as changing the topic.

'Princess Hours': ‘Perhaps Love’ by HoWL, J

Nostalgia alert. This slow, romantic track tackles the uncertainty of emotions between two people. Released over a decade ago, the song has made its mark in the Philippine music scene, with a Filipino version being released when the show aired.

“Perhaps Love” is the ending song to every episode, setting the tone for the awkward but romantic interactions between Shin Chae Kyeong and Crown Prince Lee Shin. The song became much more apt in the later episodes when they finally fell in love with each other.

'Descendants of the Sun': ‘You Are My Everything’ by Gummy

Topping local charts, this tear-jerker song is mainly highlighted by Gummy’s vocals that evoke emotion despite its more hopeful lyrics.

“You Are My Everything” first played during a heartwarming talk between Kang Mo Yeon and Yoo Si Jin before they parted ways, which ended with a romantic gesture from Mo Yeon.

'Boys Over Flowers': ‘Stand By Me’ by SHINee

The SHINee hit is an upbeat song that can be danced to and bring a smile to people’s faces. The sweet lyrics matched with its happy tune makes scenes in the show livelier.

“Stand By Me” is usually played in scenes where Jun Pyo takes Jan Di out for a date or where the group goes out to somewhere with a great view. The little comedic moments between Jun Pyo and Jan Di are what make the song a perfectly fit addition to the scenes.

'While You Were Sleeping': ‘When A Long Night Comes’ by Eddy Kim

This Eddy Kim song is an emotional ballad that is most notable for its enchanting music. Moreover, its poignant lyrics match the magical realism of the show.

“When A Long Night Comes” was first heard during the pilot episode when Nam Hong Joo and Jung Jae Chan finally crossed paths. The gloom brought by the scene and the snowy setting made the song more striking, especially during the short but meaningful conversation they shared.

'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo': ‘From Now On’ by Kim Min Seung

The acoustic jam is a lighthearted feel-good song, with some parts including beats for dancing. The upbeat energy of the song matches the light and entertaining themes of the show.

“From Now On” was always used in scenes where Joon Hyung and Bok Joo tried to figure out their feelings towards one another. What makes the energy of the song more fitting in the show’s scenes is the innocence of Bok Joo matching with the light and merry melody.

'Winter Sonata': ‘From the Beginning Until Now’ by Ryu

Going way back to the early 2000s, this iconic song has established the tone for what is deemed as one of the most memorable K-dramas worldwide. Its bittersweet lyrics and sad melody have highlighted both the romantic and painful scenes in the show.

“From the Beginning Until Now” is both the opening and ending theme music of the "Winter Sonata," while also being utilized in most of the scenes between Kang Joon Sang and Jeong Yoo Jin.

'My Love from the Star': ‘My Destiny’ by Lyn

Most notable for its lyrics, this slow ballad is so distinct that it can be sung along by anyone who has watched the show. Beyond its words, the dramatic melody captures a bittersweet emotion that highlights the scenes of the show.

“My Destiny” is the show’s ending theme, but it was first played during the premiere where Cheon Song Yi recalls a vague memory where she was saved by Do Min Joon.

'The Heirs': ‘Moment’ by Lee Changmin

This heart-wrenching song brings a sad emotion to the scenes in "The Heirs" through its orchestral accompaniment. Sung by 2AM’s Lee Changmin, the track talks about how true love between two people remains no matter the circumstances, which is fitting to the show’s plot.

“Moment” is played in the series whenever a difficult hurdle comes between Cha Eun Sang and Kim Tan and they hurt each other, which the song intensifies. Its best use was when the couple were forcibly separated from each other.