SB19's Ken is first Pinoy idol to have billboard in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — SB19's Ken got the sweetest advanced birthday gift!

Born Ken Suson, the P-Pop group's main dancer, who also possesses mean vocals, is said to be the first Filipino idol to have his billboard up on a South Korean LED billboard.

It is apparently an advanced birthday gift for the 23-year-old who turns 24 today, January 12.

Located outside the Exit 1 of Seodaemun Station of the Seoul Subway Line 5 in South Korea, the billboard shows Ken executing his swag dance moves and effortlessly doing backflips.

The words "Ken," "Happy birthday," as well as the numbers "0112" and "970112" were flashed on the screen.

According to the Twitter account of Idol Pick, the billboard ad will run from January 7 to 13, 2021.

In an report in BomboRadyo.com, this was made possible through fan voting via the app Idol Pick back in December.

Happy birthday, Ken!