'Ex-Mas' review: Short film gives SB19 its first foray into acting

MANILA, Philippines — Is SB19 going into acting?

Well, if their very first foray into acting via their recently released short film "Ex-Mas" is any indication, there's potential for them.

The P-Pop superstars released the Christmas short film on Dec. 18, 2020. As of this writing, it has over 186,000 views and 7,900 comments on their YouTube channel (SB19Official).

Majority of the comments were from fans who were all gushing about the boys' performance particularly Sejun and Ken. There were also mentions of Justin who has his own story arc in the 20-minute video.

"Ex-Mas" sees the boys observing their yearly tradition of getting together every Christmas. From the get-go, viewers can sense the tension between the namesake characters of Sejun and Ken. It will escalate once Joy (Jenny Yeo) drops by their little party. While there's that palpable tension among the three, a lighthearted moment is shown featuring a flashback of Justin's past Christmas. This is some sort of fan service for many of Justin's fangirls, that would surely make them wish that they are the girl he was having a "kilig" moment with.

The drama was decently handled by Sejun and Ken. It was good that as a viewer, one can feel the sincerity of their emotions, even if their acting were raw. Josh and Stell do not come across as hard to watch either.

There were some parts of the script that was laden with product endorsements. This is understandable as SB19 is a magnet for many brands who would want to be noticed especially by its supportive fanbase.

Even if it had a little drama and that requisite kilig, "Ex-Mas" delivers the message that SB19 wants to get across its viewers. Christmas illustrates the meaning of true friendship.

And ATIN's, the group's fandom name, could not agree. Apart from praising their acting, there were those who asked for "part 2".

"Ang gandaaaaa mas lalo tuloy akung naging proud sa inyu boyssss!!! ???? Partida first film niyo pa 'to pero yung actingan niyo nakakadala na! Waaaaaahhh plus yung acting ni Jenny waaahh the best! Congrats sa inyu guys. You really nailed it!! Sana may part 2! HAHAHA ????????," wrote Yaz Cullen on the group's Facebook page which also posted the link to the YouTube channel.

This short film treat came at the same time when SB19's English single "Love Goes" landed on the top spot for the week of December 19 of Billboard's LyricFind Global Chart. This comes after "Alab" landed the top spot in the LyricFind Global Chart in November 24.

The LyricFind charts rank the top-trending lyric searches through LyricFind’s syndication service.