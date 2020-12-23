KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Ex-Mas' review: Short film gives SB19 its first foray into acting
Screengrab from short film of P-Pop group SB19 titled "Ex-Mas" which premiered on Dec. 18, 2020.
Youtube/SB19 Official
'Ex-Mas' review: Short film gives SB19 its first foray into acting
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Is SB19 going into acting? 

Well, if their very first foray into acting via their recently released short film "Ex-Mas" is any indication, there's potential for them. 

The P-Pop superstars released the Christmas short film on Dec. 18, 2020. As of this writing, it has over 186,000 views and 7,900 comments on their YouTube channel (SB19Official). 

Majority of the comments were from fans who were all gushing about the boys' performance particularly Sejun and Ken. There were also mentions of Justin who has his own story arc in the 20-minute video. 

"Ex-Mas" sees the boys observing their yearly tradition of getting together every Christmas. From the get-go, viewers can sense the tension between the namesake characters of Sejun and Ken. It will escalate once Joy (Jenny Yeo) drops by their little party. While there's that palpable tension among the three, a lighthearted moment is shown featuring a flashback of Justin's past Christmas. This is some sort of fan service for many of Justin's fangirls, that would surely make them wish that they are the girl he was having a "kilig" moment with. 

The drama was decently handled by Sejun and Ken. It was good that as a viewer, one can feel the sincerity of their emotions, even if their acting were raw. Josh and Stell do not come across as hard to watch either. 

There were some parts of the script that was laden with product endorsements. This is understandable as SB19 is a magnet for many brands who would want to be noticed especially by its supportive fanbase. 

Even if it had a little drama and that requisite kilig, "Ex-Mas" delivers the message that SB19 wants to get across its viewers. Christmas illustrates the meaning of true friendship. 

And ATIN's, the group's fandom name, could not agree. Apart from praising their acting, there were those who asked for "part 2". 

"Ang gandaaaaa mas lalo tuloy akung naging proud sa inyu boyssss!!! ???? Partida first film niyo pa 'to pero yung actingan niyo nakakadala na! Waaaaaahhh plus yung acting ni Jenny waaahh the best! Congrats sa inyu guys. You really nailed it!! Sana may part 2! HAHAHA ????????," wrote Yaz Cullen on the group's Facebook page which also posted the link to the YouTube channel. 

This short film treat came at the same time when SB19's English single "Love Goes" landed on the top spot for the week of December 19 of Billboard's LyricFind Global Chart. This comes after "Alab" landed the top spot in the LyricFind Global Chart in November 24. 

The LyricFind charts rank the top-trending lyric searches through LyricFind’s syndication service.

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Xander Ford behind bars for Violence Against Women case
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Xander has since asked for his ex-girlfriend's forgiveness while claiming his own innocence.
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying at ABS-CBN not a tough choice for Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez and her crooner husband Ogie Alcasid chose to remain at ABS-CBN even after the network lost...
Entertainment
fbfb
What you should know about UPSTREAM.ph
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Necessity is indeed the mother of invention.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
ICYMI: This ‘Dati’ Christmas remix now features Gary V alongside Sam Concepcion, Tippy Dos Santos
20 hours ago
Check out this "Dati" Christmas remix as Sam Concepcion and Tippy Dos Santos are joined by none other than "Mr. Pure Energy"...
Entertainment
fbfb
Morissette Amon engaged to 'answered prayer' Dave Lamar
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Asia’s Phoenix revealed that although their relationship once faltered, it was ultimately able to rise out of the ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Rising K-drama stars lead ensemble cast of Netflix’s Sweet Home
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Rising Korean stars are taking the lead in the strong ensemble cast of the monster-themed K-drama Sweet Home.
Entertainment
fbfb
BTS, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift top 2020
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
How does one survive a pandemic? There is no right answer to that. We pray a lot.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alisah makes ‘work-free days’ busy
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Alisah Bonaobra can attest that there is always something good in a situation as bad as the pandemic. Instead of worrying...
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities fire off on Tarlac cop's killing of mother, son
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here’s what local stars had to say about the matter.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Aswang' makes FAMAS history as 1st docu named Best Picture
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The Academy awarded its top prize to the documentary “for its painful examination of current realities, and a sober...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with