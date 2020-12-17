KOREAN WAVE
Blackpink postpones 'The Show' over COVID-19 prevention guidelines
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group Blackpink is postponing their online concert “The Show” from later this month to January 31, 2021, in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa personally made the announcement on Thursday in a video message posted on the official Blackpink Twitter account.

 

 

"We can't wait to meet our Blinks as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone The Show from December 27 to January 31st of next year,” Jisoo said in Korean.

She advised fans to access the YG official website and Blackpink's YouTube channel for more detailed information.

"Due to the consistent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're sure that many of you are going through hard times,” Rosé said.

“But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone taking part in The Show. so in order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone The Show.” 

The girls reassured Blinks that they will deliver a worthwhile performance next year.

"Through our concert, we wanted to give you some sort of comfort during these difficult times...As this year comes to an end, please stay safe and healthy and see you next year at The Show,” Lisa said.

Jennie, meanwhile, recognized the role of medical frontliners in combatting the pandemic.

"Thank you so much to all the medical staff who are working nonstop to give their best efforts even at this moment, and all the people who are working very hard to disinfect, quarantine and prevent the disease,” she said.

