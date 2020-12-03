BLACKPINK, Ivana Alawi, Marcelito Pomoy top YouTube Philippinesâ€™ 2020 lists

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi was named as this year’s top content creator in the Philippines, video streaming giant YouTube announced today.

Likewise, the sexy actress, who has 10.1 million YouTube subscribers, is in three out of the top 10 most trending Filipino videos on YouTube:

“This year’s list of top and breakout creators saw fan-favorite personalities and comedians like Ivana Alawi, Alex Gonzaga, Cong TV, Viy Cortez, and Donnalyn Bartolome. There was also an emergence of creators from the gaming community like ChoOx TV, and celebrities who turned to vlogging like Kathryn Bernardo,” YouTube explained in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

According to Mervin Wenke, Communications and Public Affairs Head of Google Philippines, this year, YouTube became a platform to comfort Filipinos amid the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Filipinos use YouTube to tell and listen to stories, providing some form of comfort in this extremely challenging year,” he said.

“It is inspiring to see how the creators continued to show wayfinding to support one another as a community and to keep their viewers engaged despite the odds. The heart of YouTube is its creators and we recognize their important role in providing not just relevant content but even hope to Filipinos in the time of what turned out to be a difficult 2020.”

Here is the full list of YouTube’s top Filipino creators this year:

Ivana Alawi

Zeinab Harake

Cong TV

Ja Mill

Alex Gonzaga Official

ChoOx TV

Jelai Andres

Viy Cortez

Donnalyn Bartolome

Jomar Lovena

As for top trending videos, taking majority of the spots are original prank videos and challenges. In the number one place is the performance video of Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 champion Marcelito Pomoy as he wowed the world in “America’s Got Talent” with a powerful rendition of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer.”

Here are the top 10 trending videos that entertained Filipinos in 2020:

WOW! Marcelito Pomoy Sings "The Prayer" With DUAL VOICES! - America's Got Talent: The Champions

IVANA ALAWI, NAPAIYAK NI IDOL RAFFY. ITO ANG PRANK NA PARANG TOTOO!

Iguana meets Ivana by Alex Gonzaga

BOYFRIEND PRANK! | IVANA ALAWI

ASK MOTHER KWEEN (ANONG MANGYAYARE SA YOUTUBE NI LLOYD?)

KAILANGAN NIYO NA RIN MALAMAN

"NIANA PRANK" KAY CHOLO (KINILIG SIYA IH HAHA)

THE JUNNIEBOY PROPOSAL

IGNORING SANYA PRANK | GOLD PLAY BUTTON UNBOXING

LAST TO LEAVE THE POOL WINS $10,000 (500,000PHP) w/ DOLAINAB | ZEINAB HARAKE

Pinoy hip-hop scene enjoys its momentum this year as local rappers and groups released their original tracks, taking six out of 10 spots on the list.

As BLACKPINK released their first full studio album this year, Filipino Blinks showed their support by streaming their music videos, landing them three spots on the chart. K-pop kings BTS also solidify their popularity in the country as the group clinches a place on the list.

This year’s top showstoppers for music videos are:

Araw araw Love - Flow G

BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That' M/V

BLACKPINK - 'Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)' M/V

BTS (?????) 'Dynamite' Official MV

SULYAP - Jr.Crown, Thome & Chris Line (Official Lyric Video) [Prod.By J-Lhutz]

Miloves (OTW SAYO) - King Badger

BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That' DANCE PERFORMANCE VIDEO

TINOTOYO - Jr.Crown & Thome ft. Bomb D (Official Audio)

EMMAN - Teka Lang (Official Lyric Video)

Ex Battalion - Bounty (Makukuha rin kita)

Meanwhile, this year’s breakout creators are: