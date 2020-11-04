WATCH: What makes a person beautiful for Park Seo Jun?

MANILA, Philippines — Korean heartthrob Park Seo Jun, known for his universal chemistry with female co-leads, revealed his own preference on what makes a person beautiful.
“Mindset? And someone who thinks positively? I think those people become more beautiful on the outside,” the actor told BYS Cosmetics in a video obtained by Philstar.com.
He was announced last month as the beauty brand’s newest endorser, releasing a collaboration makeup collection called PSJ x BYS Philippines.
Related: WATCH: Unboxing the new Park Seo Jun x BYS makeup collection
Seo Jun said he believes that beauty is more than skin-deep since character easily reflects on a person’s appearance.
“In the past, adults used to say that they could see everything on their faces. These days, I think I also feel the same,” he said.
“I also think about many good things I have to do, not only in my career and I think that mindset really helps me a lot. I think it is really important to have good, positive, and kind thoughts.”
- Latest