KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: What makes a person beautiful for Park Seo Jun?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 8:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean heartthrob Park Seo Jun, known for his universal chemistry with female co-leads, revealed his own preference on what makes a person beautiful.

“Mindset? And someone who thinks positively? I think those people become more beautiful on the outside,” the actor told BYS Cosmetics in a video obtained by Philstar.com.

He was announced last month as the beauty brand’s newest endorser, releasing a collaboration makeup collection called PSJ x BYS Philippines.

Related: WATCH: Unboxing the new Park Seo Jun x BYS makeup collection

Seo Jun said he believes that beauty is more than skin-deep since character easily reflects on a person’s appearance.

“In the past, adults used to say that they could see everything on their faces. These days, I think I also feel the same,” he said.

“I also think about many good things I have to do, not only in my career and I think that mindset really helps me a lot. I think it is really important to have good, positive, and kind thoughts.”

PARK SEO JOON PARK SEO JUN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
48 minutes ago
WATCH: What makes a person beautiful for Park Seo Jun?
By Ratziel San Juan | 48 minutes ago
Korean heartthrob Park Seo Jun, known for his universal chemistry with female co-leads, revealed his own preference on what...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 hours ago
Fans now know Lee Min-Ho's phone passcode, thanks to his new YouTube vlog
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Some have even tried decoding the pin’s meaning in a similar fashion to “Rosebud” in the film “Citizen...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Unboxing the new Park Seo Jun x BYS makeup collection
1 day ago
To help you get in the holiday spirit, BYS Philippines, in partnership with Korean oppa Park Seo Jun, is releasing a...
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
G-Dragon roars up for solo comeback
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The announcement of the Korean idol’s impending return took the top trending spot on social media even without a tentative...
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
WATCH: Netflix confirms 'Kingdom' sidequel 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'
2 days ago
Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, has confirmed the production of Kingdom: Ashin of the...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
7 days ago
K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
Prior to the announcement, Smart hyped fans on social media with brief appearances of the K-drama star in a series of teasers...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with