WATCH: What makes a person beautiful for Park Seo Jun?

MANILA, Philippines — Korean heartthrob Park Seo Jun, known for his universal chemistry with female co-leads, revealed his own preference on what makes a person beautiful.

“Mindset? And someone who thinks positively? I think those people become more beautiful on the outside,” the actor told BYS Cosmetics in a video obtained by Philstar.com.

He was announced last month as the beauty brand’s newest endorser, releasing a collaboration makeup collection called PSJ x BYS Philippines.

Seo Jun said he believes that beauty is more than skin-deep since character easily reflects on a person’s appearance.

“In the past, adults used to say that they could see everything on their faces. These days, I think I also feel the same,” he said.

“I also think about many good things I have to do, not only in my career and I think that mindset really helps me a lot. I think it is really important to have good, positive, and kind thoughts.”