KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
What's on Blackpink's Netflix watchlist? Group reveals favorite TV shows
A promotional image for Blackpink's "Light Up the Sky" documentary.
Netflix/Release
What's on Blackpink's Netflix watchlist? Group reveals favorite TV shows
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — With K-pop girl group Blackpink busy setting records by the day, it’s hard to imagine that they have any downtime reserved for watching television series like us mere mortals.

Related: Blackpink ‘Boombayah’ music video becomes 1st K-pop debut to hit 1B views

But even the girls have time for Netflix and chill, they revealed during the Tuesday afternoon press conference for their “Light Up the Sky” documentary set for release tomorrow.

 

 

“Every free time we get, we like to watch content on Netflix. 'Kingdom' was one of our favorites. 'La Casa de Papel' ('Money Heist') was also another one. We also loved 'Dark,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Stranger Things.' I could go on and on,” Jennie said in Korean, as translated by the host of the press conference.

 

 

“But that's honestly just how much we really enjoyed content on Netflix and I think we always wanted to work with them when we got the chance. So we're very happy and we're very excited.”

As part of “Light up the Sky” promotions, Netflix users will be able to switch their profile icons to any of the four Blackpink members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé.

BLACK MIRROR BLACKPINK K-POP MONEY HEIST NETFLIX STRANGER THINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
1 hour ago
What's on Blackpink's Netflix watchlist? Group reveals favorite TV shows
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Netflix users will be able to switch their profile icons to any of the four Blackpink members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and R...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 hours ago
Blackpink ‘Boombayah’ music video becomes 1st K-pop debut to hit 1B views
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
“Boombayah” is the group’s third music video overall to reach the one billion YouTube view mark, after “Ddu-Du...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 hours ago
BTS set to beat own world record with 'Map of the Soul: ON:E' concert
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The band's label Big Hit Entertainment, according to reports by Korean media, said that 993,000 people in 191 countries tuned...
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
'I apologize to my ex-boyfriends': Dating ban trained Sandara Park for contact-free dating in pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
“I had a non-face-to-face relationship even before COVID-19."
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
Blackpink to delete scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' following backlash from healthcare workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Korean group Blackpink will release another version of their music video for “Lovesick Girls” after receiving...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
Lee Min-ho is first Korean star to have 20M Facebook, Instagram followers
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
The actor has also 28.63 million followers on Weibo while he has 3 million followers on Twitter. In total, Lee has 72 million...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with