What's on Blackpink's Netflix watchlist? Group reveals favorite TV shows

MANILA, Philippines — With K-pop girl group Blackpink busy setting records by the day, it’s hard to imagine that they have any downtime reserved for watching television series like us mere mortals.

But even the girls have time for Netflix and chill, they revealed during the Tuesday afternoon press conference for their “Light Up the Sky” documentary set for release tomorrow.

“Every free time we get, we like to watch content on Netflix. 'Kingdom' was one of our favorites. 'La Casa de Papel' ('Money Heist') was also another one. We also loved 'Dark,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Stranger Things.' I could go on and on,” Jennie said in Korean, as translated by the host of the press conference.

“But that's honestly just how much we really enjoyed content on Netflix and I think we always wanted to work with them when we got the chance. So we're very happy and we're very excited.”

As part of “Light up the Sky” promotions, Netflix users will be able to switch their profile icons to any of the four Blackpink members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé.