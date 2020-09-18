‘Real Crazy Rich Asian’ Heart Evangelista gives ‘ukay-ukay’ shopping tips

MANILA, Philippines — Since actress Heart Evangelista’s YouTube vlog about her thrift shopping experience in Sorsogon was released early this month, it now has over a million views, proof that many are curious at how a socialite like her would shop in an "ukay-ukay."

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Heart, who bestselling author Kevin Kwan dubbed as among Asia’s real “crazy rich” Asians in a Harper’s Bazaar article, shared why she is not ashamed to admit that she goes to “ukay-ukay” (thrift shops) even before the lockdown, when she was mostly seen shooting her OoTDs (outfits of the day) in the glitziest streets and hotels of Paris.

“No, not at all. Even watches, when I buy watches especially if it’s a limited-edition watch, I get it second-hand. I like to go to vintage stores and buy vintage jackets from Chanel that’s second hand,” the artist shared.

She attested that “ukay-ukay” shopping is not unusual even for a Paris Fashion Week front-row celebrity like her.

“You have to be practical and smart. Kahit sinong mayaman, kahit sino pang tycoon, they’re very smart with their money… I work so hard and I have to be very practical so I make sure to mix low-end and high-end. I’m really for that.”

In fact, according to her, she has been doing ukay-ukay in Baguio City since she was young.

“I do vintage shopping, even though it’s in other countries like Paris, New York, Japan. It’s my first time in Sorsogon and I’m really having a good time.”

From Sorsogon, where she is now semi-based because her husband Chiz Escudero is the governor there, she was able to haul a “good” selection of branded overruns and ukay-ukay clothes for only P20 each and designer bags for only up to P300 each.

For those who want to score the best deals from an ukay-ukay, Heart shares the following pieces of advice.

‘Kailangan ‘di sila maarte’

“I mean, maarte ako but then I see beauty with everything that you put in front of me,” said Heart, who is not turned off by ukay-ukay stores’ smell and dust.

She said she even scours the “wagwagan” or heaps of piled clothes.

“'Yung iba kasi na-ooverwhelm, 'di nila na-aappreciate kasi nakatambak, but that’s so fun for me,” she enthused.

Go for new arrivals

Heart said she really marks her calendar for the “new arrivals” even though prices are at their highest during this time because the best pieces from that batch are still there.

Reimagine and recycle

“You just have to put in some imagination and don’t think about the current state (of the piece),” said Heart.

You should be able to see the clothes’ potential to be repurposed into something else by layering them and styling them, she added.

Buy pieces that suit your body type

Since it is not advisable to try on old clothes in an ukay-ukay shop, the actress suggested that prior to visiting an ukay-ukay, you should first know the fits and styles that suit you well to save you time and effort in trying on.

“Du'n maarte ako. I don’t try it on. Even when I shop, like 'di sya narereturn, I’d try it on. I already know what fits my body type,” she said.

Sanitize and pray over your purchase

For Heart, shopping is not only for physical looks but is also a spiritual thing. She believes that since ukay-ukay clothes have been worn by strangers with unknown backgrounds, it is better that after washing and sanitizing them, they should be dabbed with holy water to cleanse them from familiar spirits or spirits that may bring bad luck to the clothes’ next wearers.

She advised to also pray that the clothes would be free from bad spirits before wearing them.

Buy only what you will really use and keep

Apart from branded handbags that she only got for cheap, among the treasures that Heart unearthed from her Sorsogon sojourn were 20-peso tweet skirts with “nice structure and fit.”

“I have my favorites and then some, I share with the kids of Chiz, our pamangkins. But I really keep them!” she assured fans.

Related: Heart Evangelista flaunts P20 'ukay' finds

Shop to help people especially during pandemic

Apart from promoting ukay-ukay stores in Sorsogon, Heart is also helping the province’s artisans by commissioning the making of her own accessories and home décor lines.

“Okay naman, overwhelmed but it’s a good overwhelmed because parang nabuhay din ‘yung mga sellers dito. Being on social media opened a lot of doors for the artisans,” she shared.

She said her collaboration pieces with artisans were always sold-out even though they were sold only online since trade shows are not yet allowed during the pandemic.

Apart from this, Heart shared that also a part of her earnings from projects and endorsements, such as Cream Silk’s new Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioners, goes to her other advocacies like distributing free tablets for e-learners.

“Ever since I was young, it’s always been done that. I do my thing quietly. I only post it on social media because a lot of people needed help for awareness,” said the new face of Cream Silk’s new Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioners, reportedly created with potent organic ingredients like sunflower seed oil, which naturally penetrates hair at the root to nourish each strand from within.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista clarifies statement about playing ‘Crash Landing on You’ Pinoy version