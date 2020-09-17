KOREAN WAVE
Heart Evangelista clarifies statement about playing â€˜Crash Landing on Youâ€™ Pinoy version
Heart Evangelista (right) channeling Yoon Se-ri (left) in a scene from 'Crash Landing on You.'
TVN, Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screenshots
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Like many Filipinos during the lockdown, Heart Evangelista binge-watches many Korean dramas. 

Among the latest she saw was "Queen Seondeok." She also re-watched the original Korean series "Full House," the basis of the Filipino version she did years ago on GMA opposite Richard Gutierrez.

Last 2017, Heart starred in GMA’s first-ever Filipino-Korean romantic comedy series, “My Korean Jagiya,” opposite Alexander Lee of the K-pop group U-KISS.

But recently, due to Heart’s style, wealth and similar looks with Yoon Se-ri, played by South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin on the hit Korean drama series “Crash Landing on You,” there is clamor for Heart to portray Yoon Se-ri’s Filipina version.

“I’m not worthy but I love 'Crash Landing on You’,” Heart said when asked in a July GMA press conference about what Korean drama adaptation she would like to star in.

“Pero yeah, I still have a lot of dream projects in mind but I don’t know if I’ll be acting anytime soon. But I love anything Korean, or any remake, or any original concept na Korean-themed.”

Related: Heart Evangelista eyes K-Drama project, fingers crossed for 'CLOY' adaptation

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com early this month, Heart clarified that she is not sure if she wants to play as the Pinay Yoon Se-ri.

“I said, ‘Maybe’,” Heart stressed.

“‘Di ko ‘yata kaya, parang mama-bash ako ng sobra. Ako na lang magsusupply ng outfits!” she quipped.

Heart was recently launched as the face behind Cream Silk’s new Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioners, created with potent organic ingredients like sunflower seed oil, which naturally penetrates hair at the root to nourish each strand from within. 

