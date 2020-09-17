Heart Evangelista clarifies statement about playing â€˜Crash Landing on Youâ€™ Pinoy version

MANILA, Philippines — Like many Filipinos during the lockdown, Heart Evangelista binge-watches many Korean dramas.

Among the latest she saw was "Queen Seondeok." She also re-watched the original Korean series "Full House," the basis of the Filipino version she did years ago on GMA opposite Richard Gutierrez.

Last 2017, Heart starred in GMA’s first-ever Filipino-Korean romantic comedy series, “My Korean Jagiya,” opposite Alexander Lee of the K-pop group U-KISS.

But recently, due to Heart’s style, wealth and similar looks with Yoon Se-ri, played by South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin on the hit Korean drama series “Crash Landing on You,” there is clamor for Heart to portray Yoon Se-ri’s Filipina version.

“I’m not worthy but I love 'Crash Landing on You’,” Heart said when asked in a July GMA press conference about what Korean drama adaptation she would like to star in.

“Pero yeah, I still have a lot of dream projects in mind but I don’t know if I’ll be acting anytime soon. But I love anything Korean, or any remake, or any original concept na Korean-themed.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com early this month, Heart clarified that she is not sure if she wants to play as the Pinay Yoon Se-ri.

“I said, ‘Maybe’,” Heart stressed.

“‘Di ko ‘yata kaya, parang mama-bash ako ng sobra. Ako na lang magsusupply ng outfits!” she quipped.

