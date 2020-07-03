Heart Evangelista eyes K-Drama project, fingers crossed for 'CLOY' adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista could very well be our own Yoon Se-Ri if the Philippines ever pushes through with a local adaptation of the popular K-Drama series "Crash Landing on You” (CLOY).

The socialite has earned comparisons with the character portrayed by South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin due to parallels like her wealth, style and similar appearance.



During a recent virtual GMA press conference, Heart said that she would pick CLOY if allowed to have her own K-Drama adaptation as her next project in GMA.

“I’m not worthy but I love 'Crash Landing on You.' Pero yeah, I still have a lot of dream projects in mind but I don’t know if I’ll be acting anytime soon. But I love anything Korean, or any remake, or any original concept na Korean-themed,” Heart was quoted as saying in a Pilipino Star Ngayon report.

It’s anyone’s guess who would play opposite her as Hyun Bin’s character Captain Ri.

With life put on hold by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the 35-year old actress said she is grateful to be able to count her blessings.

“Thank God I still have a lot of work. Of course, with social media, with YouTube, there are so many ways that I can inspire or express or get some content out.”