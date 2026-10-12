â€˜Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Clawâ€™ to open QCinema 2026

‘Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Claw’ to open QCinema 2026

The team behind ‘Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Claw,’ the opening film of this year’s QCinema International Film Festival, poses with festival director Ed Lejano (right-most).

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino animated fantasy-horror film “Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Claw” will open this year’s QCinema International Film Festival.

Helmed by Mervin Malonzo, it follows the story of 12-year-old Ella (voiced by Bianca Umali), a young mambabarang who battles malevolent spirits while confronting the violence and abuses of authority plaguing her community amid the government’s war on drugs.

Based on Julius Villanueva’s comics, the film also received the P1.5-million QCinema Project Market Philippines Co-Production Grant in 2023.

“Ella Arcangel” is a passion project of direk Mervin, who created animated shorts based on the character and uploaded them to YouTube. He was thrilled that what started as a project at home has now been selected for the film festival.

GMA Pictures executive and co-producer Nessa Valdellon was also grateful to QCinema for choosing their film, especially since international films had served as opening films at the festival in the past, including “Triangle of Sadness” and “Poor Things.”

“‘Ella Arcangel’ showcases the best of Philippine animation. Sobrang galing ng team na ‘to. This is supported by GMA Public Affairs because it’s not just an animated film; it makes a very strong political statement,” she said during a presscon.

Bianca, for her part, felt honored that the film was included in the festival and described Ella as someone who wants nothing more than to do good for her community.

Photo from the QCinema Facebook page Bianca Umali lends her voice to Ella, a young mambabarang who battles malevolent spirits while confronting the violence plaguing her community.

“Pero ngayon po natin malalaman kung ano nga po ba ang mga dapat nating ipaglaban at sino ang mga tunay nating kalaban. Sino nga po ba ang mga tunay na halimaw? At para po sa atin, na may karagdagang kabutihan sa ating mga puso, hindi po namin kailangang maging matangkad, maganda, at malakas o strong para po tayo ay maging superheroes in our own way,” she reflected.

“Like Ella, she is a Filipina na kayumanggi ang kulay at pango ang ilong, pero napakalaki po ng kanyang kakayahang gumawa ng mabuti at magkaroon ng mabuting puso para sa komunidad niya, parang tayong mga Pilipino.”

The 14th edition of QCinema will run from Nov. 13 to 22 under the theme “Genre’teurs,” a curatorial concept exploring the intersection of genre filmmaking and auteur cinema. The festival also continues to celebrate Quezon City’s distinction as one of only two cities in Southeast Asia to have received the UNESCO Creative City of Film designation.

The closing film is “Look Back,” the live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed manga. Helmed by Japanese master filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, it stars Natsuki Deguchi as Fujino and Aju Makita as Kyomoto. The film tells the story of two young artists whose friendship and shared love of drawing shape their lives and creative journeys. It premiered in competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where it won five collateral awards.

“Ella Arcangel” is also among the films competing in the Asian Next Wave section. Its fellow contenders include “9 Temples to Heaven” by Sompot Chidgasornpongse; “A Girl Unknown” by Zou Jing; “Fujiko” by Taichi Kimura; “Fruit Gathering” by Aung Phyoe; “Hearing” by Lê B?o; “The Burning Giants” by Phuttiphong Aroonpheng and “The World Before” by Yoon Da-bi.

Meanwhile, the entries in this year’s New Horizons section include “Angh” by Theja Rio; “Baby Jackfruit, Baby Guava” by Nông Nh?t Quang; “Beach Fictions” by Lim Ha-yeon; “Furies” by Rami Kodeih; “La Gradiva” by Marine Atlan; “Sad Girlz” by Fernanda Tovar; “The Color of the Sun” by Xavier Tera and “We Are Aliens” by Kohei Kadowaki.

The festival lineup continues with RainbowQC, QCinema’s LGBTQIA+ section, featuring “Big Little Things” by Michelle Zhou; “Flesh and Fuel” by Pierre le Gall; “I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming” by Isabelle Stever; “Jim Queen” by Marco Nguyen and Nicolas Athané; “Little Trouble Girls” by Urška Djuki?; “Lovers in the Blue Night” by Anuparna Roy and “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” by Jane Schoenbrun.

QCinema’s expanded short film competition program, QCShorts International, showcases the following films under Program 1, At Night We Lead Different Lives: “And If Thuy Didn’t Exist” by Carlo Francisco Manatad; “Body Works” by Maki Makilan; “Is This Desire?” by Apa Agbayani; “She Said” by Ivan Tan and “Through the Cracks” by Le Hoang.

Program 2, A Little Blasphemy Never Hurt Anyone, features “Bleat!” by Ananth Subramaniam; “Fruit (Buah)” by Jen Nee Lim; “Run Shirley Run!” by Rodiell Veloso; “The Bovine Comedy” by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke and “The Dream Is a Snail (Gi?c m? là ?c sên)” by Thiên Ân Nguy?n.

Program 3, All Our Mothers Were Once Girls, includes “Grandmothering (Gandang Lola)” by Kylechandler Bigay; “Maanaa Kanimo” by Toni Cañete; “Sana’y Nandito Ka” by Clister Santos and “The 4PLY Clandestine System” by Natalie Sin.

Program 4, The Mountains Always Ask for More, features “Agsangit Laeng ti Al-alia (A Ghost Can Only Howl)” by Carla Pulido Ocampo; “Golden Island (Kota Emas)” by Arief Budiman; “Incident on the Mountain (Oupatevak Het Tam Phnom)” by Savunthara Seng; “Obscura” by Timoteus Anggawan Kusno and “They Made Monsters” by Jaime Morados.

As part of the Exhibition Sections, the Screen International category presents the following films: “A Long Winter” by Andrew Haigh; “Fatherland” by Pawe? Pawlikowski; “Fjord” by Cristian Mungiu; “Makikiraan Po (Let Us Through, Dear Ancestors)” by Lav Diaz; “Nowhere to Lay My Eyes” by Hong Sang-soo; “The Beloved” by Rodrigo Sorogoyen; “The Diary of a Chambermaid” by Radu Jude and “Vintage Violence” by Eugene Kotlyarenko.

Meanwhile, the QC Selects lineup comprises “11” by Bebe Go; “You Are the Film” by Makoto Ueda; “Club Kid” by Jordan Firstman; “Fucktoys” by Annapurna Sriram; “I Grew an Inch When My Father Died” by P.R. Monencillo Patindol; “IBUKU” by Eddie Cahyono; “The Remotes” by John Torres; “The Tigers (Los Tigres)” by Alberto Rodríguez and “Look Back.”

For the Rediscovery section, QCinema has handpicked “Amores Perros” by Alejandro González Iñárritu; “Batang West Side” by Lav Diaz; “Patay na si Hesus” by Victor Villanueva; “Possession” by Andrzej ?u?awski; “Perfect Blue” by Satoshi Kon; “Jaguar” by Lino Brocka and “Sister Stella L.” by Mike de Leon.

The Before Midnight section will screen the following titles: “Arrested Memory” by SABU; “Chronovisor” by Kevin Walker and Jack Auen; “I Love Paris” by Nicky Murphy; “Moonglow” by Isabel Sandoval and “The Unknown (L’inconnue)” by Arthur Harari.

Completing the festival lineup are the films in the Dokyu Days section: “Bomba Bernal” by Khavn; “I Deserve a Lover Whose Every Rise Sets Fiery Dooms Raging Across the Skies” by Mani Haghighi; “To the Moon and Back” by Elisa Gómez Alvarez; “The Illusion of an Everlasting Summer (La ilusión de un verano sin fin)” by Alessandra Sanguinetti and “Union Town” by Barbara Kopple.

The film screenings will be held at Gateway Cineplex 18, Robinsons Movieworld Galleria, Ayala Malls Cinemas TriNoma, Fisher Box Office and SM Cinema – SM City Fairview. Tickets to all festival screenings are priced at a discounted rate of P200 each.