Bing Lao, Nicanor Tiongson among 10 new National Artists

The Order of National Artists of the Philippines with past recipients in the background

MANILA, Philippines — Ten individuals will be bestowed the Order of National Artists of the Philippines, four of them posthumously and a first for a women in the Visual Arts category.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared the 10 Filipinos as National Artists through Proclamation No. 1414, which he signed last Sept. 1, 2026.

This is the largest batch of new National Artists since the recognition was institutionalized by Marcos' father and namesake back in 1972, when Fernando Amorsolo was named the first National Artist.

Before this year, the biggest batch was the nine individuals in 1997 recognized by former President Fidel Ramos, including Lino Brocka, Levi Celerio, Arturo Luz, Wilfrido Maria Guerrero and Rolando Tinio.

This order is the country's highest national recognition for Filipinos who've made distinct and significant contributions to the development of Philippine culture, conferred by the president upon the recommendation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The following will be newly given the rank and title of National Artist:

Literature

Nicanor Tiongson

Gregorio Brillantes

Visual Arts

Imelda Cajipe Endaya

Nunelucio Alvarado

Architecture

Gabriel Formoso

Dance

Rafael "Nonoy" Froilan

Fashion Design

Maria Beatriz "Patis" Tesoro

Film and Broadcast Arts

Armando "Bing" Lao

Theater

Teodoro Hilado

Music

Alfredo Buenaventura

Brillantes, Formoso, Lao, and Hilado are the four posthumous recipients. Their legal heirs will receive a cash award of P75,000 net of taxes while the rest will receive a cash award of P200,000 net of taxes.

The six living recipients will receive:

a P50,000 lifetime monthly stipend

medical and hospitalization benefits up to P750,000 per year

life insurance coverage (if still insurable) through the Government Service Insurance System and/or private insurers

a place of honor at national state functions

recognition at cultural events

a state funeral and burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani shouldered by the government

A ceremony will be conducted for recipients or their heirs to receive a grand collar and citation befitting their rank, as well as a gold-plated medallion minted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Following this declaration, there are now 91 National Artists in the Philippines.