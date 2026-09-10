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Bing Lao, Nicanor Tiongson among 10 new National Artists | Philstar.com
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Arts and Culture

Bing Lao, Nicanor Tiongson among 10 new National Artists

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 9:46am
Bing Lao, Nicanor Tiongson among 10 new National Artists
The Order of National Artists of the Philippines with past recipients in the background
File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Ten individuals will be bestowed the Order of National Artists of the Philippines, four of them posthumously and a first for a women in the Visual Arts category.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared the 10 Filipinos as National Artists through Proclamation No. 1414, which he signed last Sept. 1, 2026.

This is the largest batch of new National Artists since the recognition was institutionalized by Marcos' father and namesake back in 1972, when Fernando Amorsolo was named the first National Artist.

Before this year, the biggest batch was the nine individuals in 1997 recognized by former President Fidel Ramos, including Lino Brocka, Levi Celerio, Arturo Luz, Wilfrido Maria Guerrero and Rolando Tinio.

This order is the country's highest national recognition for Filipinos who've made distinct and significant contributions to the development of Philippine culture, conferred by the president upon the recommendation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The following will be newly given the rank and title of National Artist:

Literature

  • Nicanor Tiongson
  • Gregorio Brillantes

Visual Arts

  • Imelda Cajipe Endaya
  • Nunelucio Alvarado

Architecture

  • Gabriel Formoso

Dance

  • Rafael "Nonoy" Froilan

Fashion Design

  • Maria Beatriz "Patis" Tesoro

Film and Broadcast Arts

  • Armando "Bing" Lao

Theater

  • Teodoro Hilado

Music

  • Alfredo Buenaventura

Brillantes, Formoso, Lao, and Hilado are the four posthumous recipients. Their legal heirs will receive a cash award of P75,000 net of taxes while the rest will receive a cash award of P200,000 net of taxes.

The six living recipients will receive:

  • a P50,000 lifetime monthly stipend
  • medical and hospitalization benefits up to P750,000 per year
  • life insurance coverage (if still insurable) through the Government Service Insurance System and/or private insurers
  • a place of honor at national state functions
  • recognition at cultural events
  • a state funeral and burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani shouldered by the government

A ceremony will be conducted for recipients or their heirs to receive a grand collar and citation befitting their rank, as well as a gold-plated medallion minted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Following this declaration, there are now 91 National Artists in the Philippines.

ALFREDO BUENAVENTURA

ARMANDO BING LAO

ARMANDO LAO

BING LAO

GABRIEL FORMOSO

GREGORIO BRILLANTES

IMELDA CAJIPE ENDAYA

NATIONAL ARTIST

NICANOR TIONGSON

NONOY FROILAN

NUNELUCIO ALVARADO

PATIS TESORO
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