Say hello to my holy friend: Al Pacino 1st movie star to meet Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV meets film producer Andrea Iervolino and actor Al Pacino in the Vatican

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV met Oscar winner Al Pacino in the Vatican, marking the first time a movie star has met the new pontiff.

Pacino joined the delegation of his upcoming movie "Maserati: The Brothers," which had a private audience with the pope last June 16.

"The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good," said the film's producer Andrea Iervolino in a statement.

Iervolino was also part of the private delegation that met the pope, who was gifted a model car.

"Maserati: The Brothers" tells the story of siblings who founded the sports luxury automobile manufacturer that bears their surname.

Pacino will play businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, who supported the Maserati family and invested in the early days of the company.

Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Jessica Alba co-star with Pacino. Michele Morrone, Salvatore Esposito, and Lorenzo de Moor portray the titular Maserati brothers.

