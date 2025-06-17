^

Action star Victor Neri earns law degree at 49

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 11:59am
Victor Neri
Leah Magno via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Victor Neri earned his Juris Doctor degree after graduating law from the University of Bohol. 

The 49-year-old actor's graduation photos trended online after a certain Leah Magno posted the photos. 

After leaving showbiz, Victor became a chef-restaurateur who graduated Culinary Arts from Le Cordon Bleu in Bangkok, Thailand. 

"I chose Le Cordon Bleu because for me, it’s the best institution for culinary arts. The teachers are the same as those in France and London,” he told the late Ricky Lo for the latter's Funfare column for The STAR. 

He is also an explosive ordinance disposal technician or bomb detonator after his training in the Philippine Coast Guard bomb squad. 

In a 2018 The STAR article, Victor shared that he reached level two, or a notch lower than instructor category, in his law enforcement training. 

Victor also worked in Bureau of Immigration as officer for Fugitive Search Unit of the bureau. 

Starting as a matinee idol and part of the very first batch of Star Circle (now known as Star Magic), Victor became known as among the '90s action star in films "Notoryus," "Birador," "Suspek," and "Ex-con," to name a few. 

