1st 'PBB' teen winner superstar: Kim Chiu celebrates 19th showbiz anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 1:17pm
1st 'PBB' teen winner superstar: Kim Chiu celebrates 19th showbiz anniversary
Kim Chiu
Mark Dookie Ducay, Isaias Zantua via Kim Chiu's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Chiu has been blessed for the past 19 years with movies and TV shows right after winning the first edition of "Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition" in 2006. 

In her Instagram account, Kim posted photos of her wearing a red gown together with her "Pinoy Big Brother" application. 

"Like a phoenix, I rise — again and again. No matter what life throws my way, I choose to stand tall and keep going. Today, I celebrate 19 years of love, challenges, growth, and endless support," Kim captioned the post. 

Kim thanked her fans and her home studio, ABS-CBN, for the support. 

"Thank you for standing by me through it all. Here’s to many more years of rising, dreaming, and sharing this journey together," she said. 

After her "PBB" stint, the Cebuana went on to do TV shows and films with fellow housemate Gerald Anderson as part of the popular Kimerald love team formed inside the house. 

