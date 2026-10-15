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Entertainment

Michael V says Tito, Vic, Joey helped shape his hosting skills

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 15, 2026 | 8:00am
Michael V says Tito, Vic, Joey helped shape his hosting skills
Michael V
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian and television host Michael V credited Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, collectively known as TVJ, for helping hone his hosting skills during his years on noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

During the press conference of GMA Network's “Family Feud,” Michael, also known as Bitoy, said working alongside the trio gave him firsthand experience in hosting and taught him valuable lessons beyond the job.

“TVJ, in particular, pagdating sa pagho-host. Nakasama ko sila for a long time e. And tuwang-tuwa ako kasi magkakaiba sila ng style sa pagho-host. Lahat 'yon parang gusto ko manahin,” he said.

Michael said his years with the noontime show provided him with a rare opportunity to learn directly from three veteran television personalities.

“Malaki ang naitulong sa akin ng TVJ noong panahon ko sa 'Eat Bulaga' kasi I get to experience it first hand so ilan lang 'yung mga taong gano'n, ilan lang 'yung nagkaroon ng pagkakataon,” he said.

Beyond learning different hosting techniques, the comedian said his interactions with the trio also helped shape his personality.

“For me, experience it first hand, makakausap mo pa sila sa backstage, parang complete experience. Hindi ka lang mahahasa sa pagho-host, 'yung personality mo pa, mag-i-improve,” he added.

Michael V. previously served as a host of “Eat Bulaga” before continuing his career as one of GMA Network's prominent comedy stars, with regular appearances in “Bubble Gang” and “Pepito Manaloto.”

He is currently serving as guest host of “Family Feud” while its regular host, Dingdong Dantes, attends to the tapings of his action-drama series “The Master Cutter.”

RELATED: Artist's 70-hour portrait catches Michael V's attention

 

MICHAEL V

TVJ
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