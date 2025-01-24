World Hiphop Dance champion Gela Atayde thankful for new dance show

MANILA, Philippines — World Hiphop Dance Champion Gela Atayde expressed her gratitude to ABS-CBN for allowing her to be "an instrument of hope for aspiring dancers across the country" through a new dance show.

Atayde, the youngest daughter of veteran actress and film producer Sylvia Sanchez and businessman Art Atayde, raved about her role as one of the hosts of the newly launched survival dance reality show “Time to Dance”.

The show, produced by ABS-CBN and Nathan Studios, aired its pilot episode last Saturday night, January 18.

“All I want is really to front all the dancers here. It is really their show. I am very excited to showcase their journeys and hope their stories will inspire the viewers,” Gela, a 22-year-old De La Salle University AB Communication Arts student, said at the show’s recent news conference.

“They can surely relate to the life of the dancers. Their stories must be seen and must be heard by the people especially in the dance community. It’s really great to be a part of this. I am very thankful to ABS CBN,” she added.

Gela co-hosts the show with Robi Domingo, with Ken San Jose and Vimi Rivera serving as judges.

Also an actress, Gela admitted that while she really loves acting, dancing is likewise close to her heart, adding that she hopes to excel in both worlds.

“Dancing is close to my heart, but then first love ko is acting, they would expose me to teleseryes. That is my ultimate dream, but upon entering, I want to showcase this talent of mine, masarap makilala bilang dancer, but bilang artista, this is something I want to work. Gusto ko na pong umarte.”

She also encouraged the show’s participants to trust themselves during preparation and training.

“Do it alone, and do it with pride. Just do it. Just trust your body because if you know that you rehearse enough and you do very well in practice and training, it will come out during the contest on stage,” Gela explained.

Meanwhile, Gela also thanked Star Magic, her mother Sylvia and Direk Lauren Dyogi for believing in her and for conceptualizing the program and its collaboration with different productions. She said she considers the project as also an advocacy.

“I see the ins and outs, yung mga kulang at sobra. I want to do this as I want to be able to help those who want to learn about dance and inspire,” she added. “Again, I am very grateful for the opportunity.”

Gela is also a member of the country’s dance group Legit Status, which ruled the 2023 World Hiphop Dance Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. The group bested 54 other squads from all over the world.

Amid the recent accolades, Gela emphasized the importance of humility and staying grounded.

“I am grateful na binigay po sa akin, it is something that a champion, for me, people will look up to you. I do live by the title now that is given to me,” said Gela, who eyes dance collaborations with superstars Sarah Geronimo, Billy Crawford and Gary Valenciano.