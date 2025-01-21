Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial director Darryl Yup denied that Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) produced his upcoming movie "The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma."

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN), Darryl said that his upcoming movie is not funded by any "Anti-Sottos."

“The Rapists of #PepsiPaloma is not under TAPE Inc. It was not funded by Anti-Sottos, and definitely not made to clear the Sotto Connection,” he said.

PSN's Gorgy Rula, however, said that a reliable source told him that he saw a photo of Darryl with a wealthy personality with a connection to politics.

Gorgy added that the wealthy personality is an enemy of a person close to Vic.

Vic and Darryl appeared before a Muntinlupa court recently for a hearing on the "Eat Bulaga" host's petition for a Writ of Habeas Data against the controversial director's upcoming film, “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.”

The court barred both Vic and Darryl from making public statements – a restriction that Vic reiterated when he left the courthouse, telling reporters, “I am not allowed to speak.”

