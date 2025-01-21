^

Entertainment

Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 9:27am
Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie
Darryl Yap
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial director Darryl Yup denied that Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) produced his upcoming movie "The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma."

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN), Darryl said that his upcoming movie is not funded by any "Anti-Sottos."

“The Rapists of #PepsiPaloma is not under TAPE Inc. It was not funded by Anti-Sottos, and definitely not made to clear the Sotto Connection,” he said. 

PSN's Gorgy Rula, however, said that a reliable source told him that he saw a photo of Darryl with a wealthy personality with a connection to politics. 

Gorgy added that the wealthy personality is an enemy of a person close to Vic. 

Vic and Darryl appeared before a Muntinlupa court recently for a hearing on the "Eat Bulaga" host's petition for a Writ of Habeas Data against the controversial director's upcoming film, “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.”

The court barred both Vic and Darryl from making public statements – a restriction that Vic reiterated when he left the courthouse, telling reporters, “I am not allowed to speak.”  

RELATEDDarryl Yap reacts to cyber libel cases filed by Vic Sotto

DARRYL YAP

TAPE

VIC SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A Cup of Joe explosion in Silakbo

A Cup of Joe explosion in Silakbo

By Baby A. Gil | 9 hours ago
The Christmas Season is over but the boys of Cup of Joe are still going around with a Christmas morning look on their fa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola ready to return to acting

Jessy Mendiola ready to return to acting

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
After five years of not appearing on TV, actress Jessy Mendiola is slated to return to acting as she recently accepted the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo: I believe in the power of waiting

Bea Alonzo: I believe in the power of waiting

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Bea Alonzo just wrapped up her first-ever murder-mystery series, GMA 7’s “Widows’ War,” where she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ronnie Ricketts on actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla: &lsquo;The guy is working hard&rsquo;
Exclusive

Ronnie Ricketts on actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla: ‘The guy is working hard’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ronnie Ricketts is proud of his fellow ‘90s action star Robin Padilla, who is currently serving his first term in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Polo Ravales ventures into restaurant business

Polo Ravales ventures into restaurant business

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Handsome Polo Ravales has been entertaining fans for more than two decades in hit TV series such as “TGIS” (where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Heart and Light of AnakTV

The Heart and Light of AnakTV

By Angel Javier Cruz | 9 hours ago
GMA Network has a rich heritage of children’s programming that began with Uncle Bob Stewart’s “Lucky 7 Club”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gordon Ramsay announces plan to open Hell&rsquo;s Kitchen,&nbsp;3 more restos in the Philippines

Gordon Ramsay announces plan to open Hell’s Kitchen, 3 more restos in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 hours ago
Today, the multi-Michelin-starred chef and TV personality saw for himself how much Filipinos love him and his food –...
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM stars gather to celebrate Vehnee Saturno

OPM stars gather to celebrate Vehnee Saturno

By Carlo Orosa | 2 days ago
On Jan. 31, the Newport Performing Arts Theater will come alive with the music of one of the most celebrated figures in Original...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sassa Gurl on turning flaws into online fame

Sassa Gurl on turning flaws into online fame

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Sassa Gurl proves that the common standard beauty is not always a catalyst for success.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with