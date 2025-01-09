Darryl Yap reacts to cyber libel casesÂ filed by Vic Sotto

Darryl Yap reacts to cyber libel cases filed by Vic Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Darryl Yap has issued a statement following news of the 19 counts of Cyber Libel issued against him by actor-host Vic Sotto.

In a statement released earlier today, Yap said that he will address the case once he receives the complaint. He stressed that the materials in his upcoming film were documented and not fabricated with the intention to harm others.

Yap is directing the movie “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.”

“Lahat po ng materyal na aking inilabas o ilalabas ay nakadokumento — hindi ko po gawa-gawa para makapanira. Wala pong personalan, naglalahad lamang po ako ng nangyari sa nakaraan na makikita sa mga nailathala noong 1980s. Naisapubliko naman po iyon,” Yap said in the statement.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 has temporarily issued a Writ of Habeas Data filed last Monday by Sotto.

The Writ reportedly prohibits Yap and his representatives from distributing promotional content of his film as well as it ordered the take down of all materials posted on social media. The Writ also prohibits the sharing of these posts.

Yap said that he has no hard feelings upon hearing news of the Cyber Libel complaints filed against him.

“Malaya naman po kahit na sino magsampa ng kaso — gaya po ng naisampang rape case noon ni Pepsi Paloma laban sa kanya na siya pong natatanging laman ng teaser. Nasa caption din po ng post na inurong ang kaso. Hindi po tayo nagkulang,” Yap added.

The director said that it was important for people to watch the movie first. He ended his statment with a simple thank you.

Paloma was a Filipino-American actress who became famous in the 1980s as one of the Softdrink Beauties.

She was involved in a highly publicized scandal accusing Sotto, Joey de Leon and the late Richie D’ Horsie of rape.

Paloma was found dead in her house on May 31, 1985.

