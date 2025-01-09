^

Entertainment

Darryl Yap reacts to cyber libel cases filed by Vic Sotto

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 8:14pm
Darryl Yap reacts to cyber libel casesÂ filed by Vic Sotto
Direk Darryl Yap
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Darryl Yap has issued a statement following news of the 19 counts of Cyber Libel issued against him by actor-host Vic Sotto.

In a statement released earlier today, Yap said that he will address the case once he receives the complaint. He stressed that the materials in his upcoming film were documented and not fabricated with the intention to harm others. 

Yap is directing the movie “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.” 

“Lahat po ng materyal na aking inilabas o ilalabas ay nakadokumento — hindi ko po gawa-gawa para makapanira. Wala pong personalan, naglalahad lamang po ako ng nangyari sa nakaraan na makikita sa mga nailathala noong 1980s. Naisapubliko naman po iyon,” Yap said in the statement. 

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 has temporarily issued a Writ of Habeas Data filed last Monday by Sotto. 

The Writ reportedly prohibits Yap and his representatives from distributing promotional content of his film as well as it ordered the take down of all materials posted on social media. The Writ also prohibits the sharing of these posts. 

Yap said that he has no hard feelings upon hearing news of the Cyber Libel complaints filed against him. 

“Malaya naman po kahit na sino magsampa ng kaso — gaya po ng naisampang rape case noon ni Pepsi Paloma laban sa kanya na siya pong natatanging laman ng teaser. Nasa caption din po ng post na inurong ang kaso. Hindi po tayo nagkulang,” Yap added. 

The director said that it was important for people to watch the movie first. He ended his statment with a simple thank you. 

Paloma was a Filipino-American actress who became famous in the 1980s as one of the Softdrink Beauties. 

She was involved in a highly publicized scandal accusing Sotto, Joey de Leon and the late Richie D’ Horsie of rape. 

Paloma was found dead in her house on May 31, 1985.

RELATED: Vic Sotto sues Darryl Yap for over P30M damages

DARRYL YAP

PEPSI PALOMA

VIC SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Rico Blanco and BINI Maloi were spotted together in La Union. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristy Fermin defends Vic Sotto over Darryl Yap's 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Cristy Fermin defends Vic Sotto over Darryl Yap's 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin defended Vic Sotto against controversial director Darryl Yap's upcoming movie "The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto surrenders to NBI over alleged SEC violations

Rufa Mae Quinto surrenders to NBI over alleged SEC violations

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto surrendered to authorities of the National Bureau of Investigation following an arrest...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities flee Los Angeles fires as Hollywood events scrapped

Celebrities flee Los Angeles fires as Hollywood events scrapped

By Andrew Marszal | 9 hours ago
Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the swanky Pacific Palisades area while other infernos sprang up across the north of Los...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wicked,' 'Shogun' top 2025 SAG Awards nominations

'Wicked,' 'Shogun' top 2025 SAG Awards nominations

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Hit musical "Wicked" topped the nominations for the influential Screen Actors Guild Awards while Golden Globes darling "The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Future is bright for FranSeth

The Future is bright for FranSeth

By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Following their big-screen debut via the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival entry “My Future You,” it’s safe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho, Janine open up about their &lsquo;unexpected, light&rsquo; relationship

Jericho, Janine open up about their ‘unexpected, light’ relationship

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 21 hours ago
Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez spent Christmas and New Year celebrations together, and they were able to meet each other’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'The Voice USA' winner Sofronio Vasquez sings 'Imagine' in Malaca&ntilde;ang
play

WATCH: 'The Voice USA' winner Sofronio Vasquez sings 'Imagine' in Malacañang

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"The Voice USA" Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III gave a special performance in Malacañang, singing in front of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marcos meets with &lsquo;The Voice USA&rsquo; winner Sofronio Vasquez III
play

Marcos meets with ‘The Voice USA’ winner Sofronio Vasquez III

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with “The Voice USA” Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III, where the two had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aga Muhlach, Richard Gomez share wives Charlene, Lucy&rsquo;s roles in fitness journey
play

Aga Muhlach, Richard Gomez share wives Charlene, Lucy’s roles in fitness journey

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
This love between husband and wife trickles down to the couples’ children.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with