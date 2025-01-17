Co-parenting: Richard Gutierrez reveals annulment of marriage with Sarah Lahbati ongoing

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gutierrez revealed that his marriage to actress Sarah Lahbati is now undergoing the annulment process.

The actor opened up about his relationships to the two women linked to him, his estranged wife Sarah and actress Barbie Imperial, in his interview with Ogie Diaz for the latter’s YouTube show.

“We are actually going through an annulment now. And both parties naman want to move forward,” Richard revealed.

His revelation came right after opening up about the real score with him and actress Barbie Imperial. He said that with the young actress, “what you see is what you get.”

The “Incognito” star said that he did not want to go into details but clarified rumors about overlapping of his relationships between the two women.

Richard said that when he met Barbie, he and Sarah had long separated.

With him and Sarah choosing to “move forward” without each other, they have decided to co-parent their two sons.

"Actually, at this point, nakapag-move forward na yung both parties. May equal time kami with our kids. So, parang nagko-co-parenting kami. And ang priority namin is to make sure that the kids, you know, live a good life, a happy life,” the actor said.

He said that their priority is the happiness of their sons.

"Gusto kong magsimula yung taon nang maganda, peaceful, at happy. So, yun, let's leave the past in the past. We're all trying to move forward,” Richard said.

Richard and Sarah tied the knot in 2020. They got engaged in 2017.

They first worked together in the 2012 drama “Makapiling Kang Muli.”

Sarah won GMA-7’s reality competition “StarStruck” in 2010 when she was 17. Two years later, they worked on the show. They welcomed their firstborn son Zion in 2013 and second son Kai in 2018.

