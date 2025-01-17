^

Entertainment

Co-parenting: Richard Gutierrez reveals annulment of marriage with Sarah Lahbati ongoing

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 2:17pm
Co-parenting: Richard Gutierrez reveals annulment of marriage with Sarah Lahbati ongoing
Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gutierrez revealed that his marriage to actress Sarah Lahbati is now undergoing the annulment process. 

The actor opened up about his relationships to the two women linked to him, his estranged wife Sarah and actress Barbie Imperial, in his interview with Ogie Diaz for the latter’s YouTube show. 

“We are actually going through an annulment now. And both parties naman want to move forward,” Richard revealed. 

His revelation came right after opening up about the real score with him and actress Barbie Imperial. He said that with the young actress, “what you see is what you get.” 

The “Incognito” star said that he did not want to go into details but clarified rumors about overlapping of his relationships between the two women. 

Richard said that when he met Barbie, he and Sarah had long separated. 

With him and Sarah choosing to “move forward” without each other, they have decided to co-parent their two sons. 

"Actually, at this point, nakapag-move forward na yung both parties. May equal time kami with our kids. So, parang nagko-co-parenting kami. And ang priority namin is to make sure that the kids, you know, live a good life, a happy life,” the actor said. 

He said that their priority is the happiness of their sons. 

"Gusto kong magsimula yung taon nang maganda, peaceful, at happy. So, yun, let's leave the past in the past. We're all trying to move forward,” Richard said. 

Richard and Sarah tied the knot in 2020. They got engaged in 2017. 

They first worked together in the 2012 drama “Makapiling Kang Muli.” 

Sarah won GMA-7’s reality competition “StarStruck” in 2010 when she was 17. Two years later, they worked on the show. They welcomed their firstborn son Zion in 2013 and second son Kai in 2018. 

RELATED: ‘Not a third party’: Richard Gutierrez speaks up on real score with Barbie Imperial

RICHARD GUTIERREZ

SARAH LAHBATI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lolit Solis feels sorry for Mark Herras for dancing in gay bar

Lolit Solis feels sorry for Mark Herras for dancing in gay bar

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis reacted over news that her former talent Mark Herras danced in a gay bar rec...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neil Gaiman breaks silence over sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

Neil Gaiman breaks silence over sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Author Neil Gaiman has spoken up concernign allegations that he sexually assaulted a number of women, denying any sexual encounters...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Incognito&rsquo; banks on a strong ensemble for its next-level action story

‘Incognito’ banks on a strong ensemble for its next-level action story

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
The latest action drama series “Incognito,” which is set to debut on Netflix today, aims to elevate the action-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Samonte on handling criticism and staying stress-free

Nadine Samonte on handling criticism and staying stress-free

By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
It is admirable how Nadine Samonte chooses to see the good in life in every situation that feels so exhausting for others....
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto plans to make another drama after &lsquo;The Kingdom&rsquo;

Vic Sotto plans to make another drama after ‘The Kingdom’

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Barely a month after he did his first-ever dramatic role in director Michael Tuviera’s Metro Manila Film Festival entry,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timothee Chalamet: The world needs a new Bob Dylan

Timothee Chalamet: The world needs a new Bob Dylan

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
The world needs a new Bob Dylan for an age that has become too "cynical", actor Timothee Chalamet said while presenting the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sued for P23-b in 'It Ends With Us' row

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sued for P23-b in 'It Ends With Us' row

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are being targeted in a $400 million defamation suit by Justin...
Entertainment
fbtw
Veteran US director David Lynch dies at 78

Veteran US director David Lynch dies at 78

By Andrew Marszal | 4 hours ago
An enigmatic artist who turned his hand to arthouse and blockbuster film, television, painting, and music, David Lynch was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk meet again in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer

Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk meet again in 'Daredevil: Born Again' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Marvel Studios released its first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" featuring the returns of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with