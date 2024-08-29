^

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer pits heroes against Keanu Reeves' Shadow

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 12:10pm
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer pits heroes against Keanu Reeves' Shadow
Keanu Reeves as Shadow in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3'
Paramount Pictures International

MANILA, Philippines — Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for the third "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, giving a better look at new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog voiced by Keanu Reeves.

The trailer begins with James Marsden's Tom telling Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) that he's found a new family in Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), who are seen taking on global missions as Team Sonic.

Trouble stirs when Shadow, teased at the end of the previous film, breaks out of containment leading to the military's enlistment of Sonic and his friends.

"Shadow's story began a lot like yours, but where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss," someone tells Sonic.

The trio face Shadow in Japan's Shibuya crossing with a little banter among them, including deep voice exchanges between Keanu and Idris' characters.

They find that Shadow is truly formidable, able to teleport faster than Sonic can run, which leaves the trio seeking help from an unlikely ally — Jim Carrey's Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

"If I can't rule the world, I might as well save it!" exclaims Robotnik as he tries to suit up again.

Before the title card is an epic fight between Sonic and Shadow, the latter taunting "When we're done, there won't be anything left."

The trailer ends with the surprise that Carrey also portrays Robotnik's grandfather Gerald, who created Shadow in the 2001 game "Sonic Adventure 2" as a direct opposite to Sonic.

Carrey had previously floated he might retire from acting, his only projects in the last four years being the "Sonic" movies and appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" will premiere in the United States on December 20 then in the Philippines a month later after the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival. — Video from Paramount Pictures International's YouTube channel

