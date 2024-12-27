Mark Herras, wife expecting 2nd baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Mark Herras and his wife Nicole Donesa are expecting their second baby.

In her Instagram account, Nicoled posted a photo of her with Mark and son Corky holding ultrasound photos of the baby.

"The best gifts don’t come under a tree," Nicole wrote.

"This Christmas season, God gave us not one, but TWO gifts. Not only do we get to finally move into Casa Corky, but God surprised us with another unexpected blessing. Happy Birthday Papa Jesus and Thank you for all that you do. To all of our friends and family, we spread all the love, prosperity, good health & blessings to you this holiday season.

"From our growing family, we wish you the Merriest of Christmases. Besides… THE MORE, THE MERRIER."

Mark and Nicole tied the knot in September 2021. They welcomed their first son Corky in January the same year.

Mark is the first-ever male Ultimate Survivor in GMA's reality show "StarStruck" in 2003.

