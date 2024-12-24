^

Immersive multimedia dinosaur show arriving in Philippines next year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 1:00pm
A preview of the "Multisaurs" experience
Ayala Malls Cinemas

MANILA, Philippines — Interactive, multi-sensory show "Multisaurs" will be hitting Philippine shores next year, introducing a new experience with dinosaurs.

"Multisaurs" takes audiences on a journey to prehistoric times without having to leave their seats, learning about different dinosaur species and working with peers to find solutions.

The 70-minute show has already been in more than 200 cities across six countries, and the Philippine will host it in select Ayala Malls Cinemas from January 17 to April 16 next year.

The participating cinemas are as follows and in order: Manila Bay, Feliz, Circuit, Harbor Point, MarQuee, Ayala Center Cebu, Capitol Central, Centrio, Abreeza, Solenad, and Trinoma.

All shows will be on the corresponding weekend, though there will be no shows on Valentine's weekend in between the shows in Harbor Point and MarQuee.

Tickets for the shows in Metro Manila cost P990 while province show tickets go for P750. Event tickets like school field trips will get a discounted rate (P840 in Metro Manila, P635 in the provinces). Promos and discounts for bulk purchases will soon be announced.

DINOSAUR

DINOSAURS

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
