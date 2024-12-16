Gary Valenciano to stage 'Pure Energy' concert finale for a cause

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of his sold-out three nights concert in Mall of Asia Arena last April and May, music maven Gary Valenciano embarks on a 'final' performance in Araneta Coliseum, days before Christmas.

Simply dubbed "Pure Energy: One More Time," the two-day concert at the Big Dome will celebrate Gary's 40th year in the music industry. The Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon is going back to where it all began. His over four-decade career is marked by passion, resilience, and a strong rapport with his audience.

"This is a repeat of my three-day concert series last summer, a sort of finale, one last time for a concert of this magnitude - concerts done in big venues - before moving to more intimate (emotional and slow) concert formats. This also celebrates my fortieth year - and in the same venue, the Big Dome - where it all started at the Araneta Coliseum on April 13, 1984," shared Gary, during an intimate presser at the Tong Luk resto in Greenhills.

Gary's repertoire will include such hits as "Hataw Na," "Shout for Joy," as well as ballads that people come to love. He will also be performing the Chick Corea classic "Spain." His cover of that song has garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Celebrity couple - the "Songbird" and the "Songwriter" - Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid will grace the first night show with Maymay Entrata; while P-Pop sensations SB19, rapper Gloc-9, Darren Espanto, and Jay Durias will be his guests on the second night.

"The repertoire for the two nights is mostly the same with a change of about five songs, plus the encore," revealed Angeli Valenciano, who added that their kids will also be performing with their dad. Gary will also be performing a medley of movie theme songs like the "Moved" suite with "Narito" and "Reachin' Out."

Despite medical/health challenges, including a 45-year struggle with Type 1 Diabetes, coupled with the resolve to make things a little "mellow" when he turns 60, "Mr. Pure Energy" does not seem to slow down.

Next year, Gary will be back onstage in July for the musical "Joseph the Dreamer," but will essay the role of Jacob this time around - and where he'll be singing a symphony of praise in the midst of relevance.

Directed by Paolo Valenciano, with Mon Faustino as musical director, "Pure Energy: One More Time," the concert series, unfolds on December 20 and 22 in Araneta Coliseum. The almost three-hour show promises to bring back reminiscence and nostalgia. Tickets are available at ticketnet.com.ph. Proceeds from this show will benefit the Shining Light Foundation.