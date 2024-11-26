'I was somehow challenged': Vilma Santos on her role in MMFF 2024 entry 'Uninvited'

MANILA, Philippines — "Star For All Seasons" Vilma Santos admitted that her role in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Uninvited" is challenging.

During the recent press conference for the film, Vilma said she's really looking for a role that will challenge her.

“It’s been hard for me to find a role that will be suitable for my age and the role that will challenge me because, in my more than 62 years in the industry, I feel like I’ve already done every role and most of the characters appear to be repetitive," Vilma said.

"But with ‘Uninvited’ and my role, I feel I was somehow challenged,” she added.

Leading the powerhouse cast are Vilma, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre supported by RK Bagatsing, Mylene Dizon, Lotlot de Leon, Gabby Padilla, Elijah Canlas, Ketchup Eusebio, Gio Alvarez, Cholo Barretto, Ron Angeles, and Tirso Cruz III.

From Mentorque Productions — the makers of the most-awarded Filipino horror movie of all time, "Mallari" — comes a remarkable cinematic milestone Filipino audiences can't afford to miss. Adding even more prestige, the film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which also helped catapult last year’s MMFF to success. Joining the team is Project 8 Projects in their first collaboration with Mentorque.

The tagline “Hindi lang ’to basta party!” teases the gripping mystery at the heart of “Uninvited.” What are the real stories and secrets behind the characters, and how are they connected?

Directed by Dan Villegas in his comeback directorial film after six years, “Uninvited” showcases an unforgettable collaboration of some of the most celebrated actors in Philippine cinema, with a screenplay written by Dodo Dayao.

