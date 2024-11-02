Marian Rivera excited for Pop Mart setting up 1st shop in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marian Rivera expressed her excitement after toy company Pop Mart opened its first pop-up store in the Philippines located in SM Mall of Asia.

Pop Mart is the popularly growing company that sells dolls and figurines of Labubu, Hirono, Skullpanda, Peach Riot, Crybaby, Dimoo, and several others.

Marian was among those who attended the Philippine pop-up store's official launch last October 31, and in a quick interview with the media including Philstar.com, recounted her fondness for collecting.

The actress acknowledged that she was among the first Filipino celebrities to popularize collecting Labubus — followed by the likes of Heart Evangelista and Vice Ganda, just to name a few — adding her favorite Pop Mart items are Dimoo and the Royal Molly series.

"Nagco-collect ako dati pero [sa] Sanrio, mga Hello Kitty. Bumalik lang ako ngayon para something new at bumalik ang dati ko," Marian said, showing off two of the Labubus she had on her purse.

Marian's daughter, Zia, also collects the smaller charm versions of Labubus and Skullpanda. The actress shared that unboxing Pop Mart dolls is their bonding moment.

The interview ended with Marian quipping she needed to go around the pop-up store again to look for more Skullpanda figurines as requested by Zia.

