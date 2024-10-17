Review: Marian Rivera's 'Balota' hits all the right spots

Marian Rivera attends the screening for her Cinemalaya movie 'Balota' in Gateway Mall 2 on October 11, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera's "Balota" should be taken as it is — an in-your-face clapback at Philippine elections and the personalities that make the elections as spectacles, rather than a respectable exercise that looks for a new batch (not recycled) genuine public servants.

The actress leads her first Cinemalaya starrer, after appearing among the star-studded guest stars in Vilma Santos' 2013 Cinemalaya film "Ekstra."

Marian, often cast either as a superhero or as a female lead with a sob story in local soaps and movies, fulfills one of her dreams had she not pursued a career in showbiz. In her past interviews, Marian said she wanted to become a teacher, and even worked as a special education teacher (SPED) before she became an actress.

Marian plays Emmy, a teacher in a fictional town in "Balota."

Written and directed by Kip Oebanda, "Balota" shows how Marian's Teacher Emmy beats the odds as she tries to dodge literal bullets from hired goons while carrying the last remaining ballot box in their town, labeled as an election hotspot.

"Balota" is set in 2007, a time when manual counting of votes was in use. Many school teachers are tapped as election officers and are only often given honoraria after a day's work. Automated elections were only implemented in the Philippines in May 2010.

Elections in Emmy's town is typical Filipino political bailiwicks' gimmickry and personality politics.

Edraline (played by Gardo Versoza) is a former sexy actor who considers himself a newcomer in politics. His opponent, Hidalgo (played by Mae Paner), is the typical Filipino politician whose lavish lifestyle does not equate to her public servant salary. Both have their own "private" armed men and both employ personalities that help in their campaigns.

Hidalgo and Edraline employ Ehrmengard and Babe, played by online personalities Esnyr and Sassa Gurl, respectively.

Ehrmengard and Babe are their town's darlings or popular personalities. They try to best each other as they try to win votes for the candidates who tapped their services.

While their verbal tussles are expectedly loud and vulgar, Babe uttered one of the movie's most unforgettable lines. It even made rounds on social media.

"Sumuporta ka sa corrupt, tapos magtataka ka kung bakit hindi ginagagamit ang buwis mo para linisin ang umaapaw na kanal sa inyo? Baklang kanal tayo, pero hindi tayo dapat nakatira sa literal na kanal," Babe chides Ehrmengard in one of the scenes.

Lines in "Balota" are some "home truths," while the references to the characters are obvious for those who are updated with the news and know their history.

Oebanda said during the film's recent screening in Gateway 2 that he wrote "Balota" for the "masang Pilipino."

"Balota" hardly uses subtlety. In fact, it is raining expletives straight from Teacher Emmy's mouth.

Technical review is best left for those studying film, but for the casual and general viewer, "Balota" is weirdly both entertaining with its crudity and thought-provoking messages. Perhaps it is because many Filipinos can relate at how incredulous next year's elections will be, especially after the recent filing of certificates of candidacies earlier this month.

Artsy, highbrow, technically superior films have their audience, but "Balota" knows its viewers. It is speaking to them in the language they are familiar with — easily digestible and understandable, without beating around the bush.

As for Marian, "Balota" should be a note to her handlers that when given the right project and characterization, she can be more than her cookie-cutter roles.

She should start considering the projects that would make her filmmography more appealing and noteworthy.

Do not let her award-winning performance in "Balota," which earned her the Cinemalaya Best Actress, be just another footnote in her Wikipedia page.

RELATED: 'Systematic problem': Sassa Gurl, Esnyr call on voters to choose wisely