3 days after relationship reveal, Kiefer Ravena, Diana Mackey now engaged

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 7:48pm
3 days after relationship reveal, Kiefer Ravena, Diana Mackey now engaged
Celebrity couple Kiefer Ravena and Diana Mackey
Kiefer Ravena via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Days after revealing their relationship, beauty queen Diana Mackey and basketball star Kiefer Ravena announced that they are now engaged.

In his Instagram account, Kiefer posted photos of them. In the last photo, Diana was seen wearing her engagement ring. 

“An October to Remember,” Kiefer captioned his post. 

Beauty queens MJ Lastimosa, Gazini Ganados, as well as basketball players Ray Parks and Kevin Alas, commented on Kiefer’s post. 

“Congratulations fam. That’s big time!” Ray commented. 

Three days ago, Diana and Kiefer officially launched their relationship in their respective Instagram accounts. 

“Happy birthday @kieferravena15 the best plot twist of my 2024 getting to know you has been the craziest yet most exciting adventure,” Diana wrote.

Kiefer only captioned his post with an infinity emoji. 

Kiefer Ravena gets historic Jordan Brand signature shoes

DIANA MACKEY

KIEFER RAVENA
Recommended
