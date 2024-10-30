^

Kiefer Ravena gets historic Jordan Brand signature shoes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 12:52pm
MANILA, Philippines — It is another historic partnership between Kiefer Ravena and Jordan Brand. 

Ravena became the first Filipino to get a player-exclusive shoe from Jordan Brand, said the sports apparel brand, which announced a pair of Air Jordan XXXIX “with an unmistakable Filipino touch.” 

The point guard, who became the first Filipino athlete signed by the brand, now has a shoe that “pays homage to the Philippines and expresses Kiefer’s love for his country.”

The pair features the color blue on the silhouette’s upper, while yellow and red details are on the tongue, toe, heel and in the midsole that provide an additional pop of color.

“His own logo, the ‘Point’ guard is embroidered on the shoe's heel. The logo features his initials represented by a pointing arrow that stands for Kiefer’s sharp instincts and directional leadership on court,” Jordan Brand said in a statement. 

“Like an arrow, Kiefer’s game is marked by precision, strategy and forward momentum reinforcing his role as both a playmaker and leader,” it added. 

Ravena debuted the XXXIX PE on-court over the weekend in the Japan B.League, where his Yokohama B-Corsairs squad defeated his former team, Shiga Lake Stars.

In the game, the guard scored 13 points, hauled down three rebounds and dished out two assists. 

“The colorway of the shoe is clearly inspired by my roots. I’ve always been big on being proud about where I come from, a country that is very passionate and crazy about basketball,” he said in a statement. 

“From my national team stints since 2008, to where I am now playing professionally in Japan, I wanted to wear a shoe that reminds us of a kid who came from humble beginnings and is now representing a nation on the world stage playing the game he loves,” he added. 

The shoes are customized for sole use by Kiefer and will be on display at Jordan Manila stores starting October 27.

