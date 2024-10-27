^

Sharon Cuneta recounts LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of her as an actress

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 4:06pm
Sharon Cuneta recounts LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of her as an actress
Sharon Cuneta
MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta had a pleasant flight to Los Angeles when she was seated beside a lady who was not aware of her as a popular celebrity in the country. 

The actress-singer posted about her experience sitting beside the doctor in their flight to the United States after she was made aware about a post written by the doctor's child. 

"I met this very sweet lady, Dr. Luna, on my PAL flight to LAX (Los Angeles International Airport). We were seatmates. And it was a pleasure flying beside her!" Sharon began. 

She confirmed the post about her offering her assistance to her seatmate if she needed it during their long flight. 

Sharon reasoned out that it was the way her parents brought her up and it was a way for her to honor them. 

The singer-actress said she always introduces herself as simply "Sharon." 

She and Dr. Luna ate, slept and had few exchanges. 

According to the post she read, the doctor approached a flight attendant and told her she would take her snack in the galley so that her seatmate would not be disturbed from her sleep. The doctor is still not aware of Sharon's identity at this point, until the attendant told her about it. 

The doctor's child said her mother does not watch local shows. 

Sharon confirmed and said the doctor apologized for not immediately recognizing her. 

"When she walked back, she greeted me with a cheerful 'Good Morning!' After which she immediately said 'You know, I have to apologize to you! I didn't know I was seated beside the 'great' (her word not mine!) Sharon Cuneta!" the actress said. 

Sharon immediately said she did not expect to be recognized by people wherever she may be. 

"Now I never expect anyone I meet to know who I am because of what I do for a living. People come from everywhere all across the world and many, even fellow Filipinos, have never heard of me or other Pinoy Celebrities. I never introduce myself as a celebrity but always, as the person I am 24/7," Sharon explained. 

This interaction, Sharon said, kicked off a nice conversation between them. 

Dr. Luna's child said that Sharon and the doctor talked about the latter's life stories, from her teenage years to her present life for the rest of their long-haul flight. 

"Those very sweet words kicked off a nice conversation that really brought me many smiles. I am happy to have met you, Dr. Luna," Sharon said. 

"And if and when I become 87 (!), I pray that I be just as sharp, strong, and beautiful as you! I will never forget you! And I will happily push your luggage cart again anytime. God bless you always and lots of love and hugs and kisses!" Sharon ended her post. 

In the post about Dr. Luna, it said that Sharon pushed the doctor's luggage cart and they took selfies and photos together. 

Fans of Sharon complimented the actress. Some even identified the doctor. 

"Our megastar in the medical field, Dra. Lilia Luna, meets the megastar of showbiz! The stars, mega stars to be exact, have literally aligned in the skies!" one user wrote on Sharon's comments section. 

"Dra. Lilia Luna one of the most respected OB Gynecologists in the country and beyond! Such an honor to have flown and travelled with her years ago. And to you @reallysharoncuneta you’ve made your parents proud…. Such a humble, kind hearted super star you are," another one wrote. 

