Grace Lee marries businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 2:20pm
Former radio and TV host Grace Lee ties the knot with businessman Alex Tiu in Sarang Church in Seoul, South Korea on October 25, 2024 as seen on the Instagram post of Mariel Padilla.
MANILA, Philippines — Former radio and TV host Grace Lee has married businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul, South Korea. 

Videos and clips of their wedding in Grace's native South Korea surfaced on social media, mostly shared by her guests, which include celebrities Julius Babao and Mariel Padilla. 

Mariel sent her best wishes to the newly-married couple on her Instagram, along with photos from the wedding that took place in Sarang Church in Seoul last October 25. 

"Wishing you both all the best!!!! So happy to witness your love and promise to forever!!!" Mariel wrote on Instagram. 

She posted photos of her with Grace and the other celebrities present during the ceremony. They include Rufa Mae Quinto and Julius' wife, Christine Bersola-Babao. 

Rufa shared how she has remained with her "Wowowin" co-host. She and Grace Lee once hosted the Willie Revillame show in 2013. 

"I want you to know Grace mula naging maging matalik kita kaibigan, single pa tayo , you’re always there for me. We travel to the beach, we go (to) Korea. Eat out ! (favorite namin) Siya taga-order and halos subuan na ako sa pag asikaso," Rufa Mae wrote in her Instagram post. 

She described the bride as "super kind, smart, conservative," and a hardworker.

"Kaya it’s time for you to go go gold to your go go goals!" she added. 

The Korean radio jockey and TV host spent her childhood and went to Philippine schools for high school and college. 

She ventured into the local music and showbiz industry by starting out as the co-jockey of DJ Mo Twister. She also worked as newscaster at GMA-7 and TV5. 

Grace was linked to the late Philippine president Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III. 

RELATED: Grace Lee after P-Noy: Life goes on

