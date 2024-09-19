Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges — report

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Ken Chan will return to the country to face his Syndicated Estafa case.

According to Gorgy Rula's report for Pilipino Star Ngayon, Ken is currently abroad with his family, and he was already there when the case was filed.

Ken reportedly sought for the services of legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque, lawyer of the two independent GMA contractors Richard Cruz and Jojo Nones, who allegedly molested actor Sandro Muhlach.

Ken's lawyer already filed a petition for review in Department of Justice to reverse the resolution of the Quezon City's Office of the City Prosecutors.

The case against Ken will be withdrawn if DOJ grants Ambraham-Garduque's petition.

