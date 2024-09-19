^

Entertainment

Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 10:30am
Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges â�� report
Ken Chan
Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, file

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Ken Chan will return to the country to face his Syndicated Estafa case. 

According to Gorgy Rula's report for Pilipino Star Ngayon, Ken is currently abroad with his family, and he was already there when the case was filed. 

Ken reportedly sought for the services of legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque, lawyer of the two independent GMA contractors Richard Cruz and Jojo Nones, who allegedly molested actor Sandro Muhlach. 

Ken's lawyer already filed a petition for review in Department of Justice to reverse the resolution of the Quezon City's Office of the City Prosecutors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ken Chan (@akosikenchan)

The case against Ken will be withdrawn if DOJ grants Ambraham-Garduque's petition. 

RELATED: 'I chose my family, dreams': Ken Chan bares what went wrong in romance with Rita Daniela

vuukle comment

KEN CHAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red Velvet marks a decade of &lsquo;happiness&rsquo; with Filipino fans

Red Velvet marks a decade of ‘happiness’ with Filipino fans

By Anna Barlam | 1 day ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet celebrated their 10th anniversary in the company of Filipino fans during the “HAPPINESS:...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Archuleta teases memoir, shares with Filipinos his coming out story
play

David Archuleta teases memoir, shares with Filipinos his coming out story

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Singer David Archuleta's upcoming memoir will include how he came around to coming out as queer, portions of which he shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI performance, dance classes highlight three-leg G Fest celebration

BINI performance, dance classes highlight three-leg G Fest celebration

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Telecommunications company Globe is ramping up celebrations for its annual G Fest event this year which will involve the "Nation's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nonoy Zu&ntilde;iga names the best young singers of this generation

Nonoy Zuñiga names the best young singers of this generation

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Nonoy Zuñiga is one of Original Pilipino Music’s all-time favorite hitmakers whose famous songs include Doon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeric Raval, Ara Mina lead cast of &lsquo;Mamay&rsquo; biopic

Jeric Raval, Ara Mina lead cast of ‘Mamay’ biopic

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Jeric Raval cannot be any prouder when he was tasked to play the title role in the three-hour-long biographical...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joshua Garcia in Filipino dub of 'Inside Out 2,' a first on Disney+
play

Joshua Garcia in Filipino dub of 'Inside Out 2,' a first on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Joshua Garcia will lend his voice for the Filipino dub of "Inside Out 2" when the latest Pixar film hits streaming platform...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata releasing 'Amakabogera' English version

Maymay Entrata releasing 'Amakabogera' English version

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Singer-actress Maymay Entrata is set to release an English version of her hit track "Amakabogera" from her third album "...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wanted: Singers for Philippine rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from 'Wicked'

Wanted: Singers for Philippine rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from 'Wicked'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Universal Pictures Philippines is looking for singers to take part in the music video of the Philippine rendition of "Defying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miley Cyrus sued, allegedly copied Bruno Mars' When I Was Your Man' for 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus sued, allegedly copied Bruno Mars' When I Was Your Man' for 'Flowers'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Pop singer Miley Cyrus was sued for allegedly copying Filipino-American Bruno Mars' song "When I Was Your Man" for her Grammy-winning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coney Reyes doesn&rsquo;t interfere in son Vico Sotto&rsquo;s love life

Coney Reyes doesn’t interfere in son Vico Sotto’s love life

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
There is no point denying that not all actors are meant to last for decades.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with