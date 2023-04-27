'I chose my family, dreams': Ken Chan bares what went wrong in romance with Rita Daniela

MANILA, Philippines — The Ken Chan most of his followers know looks squeaky clean and well-scrubbed.

He never smeared his body as Rita Daniela’s love team partner in various drama series and movies.

But there comes a point in any serious actor’s life when he has to leave his comfort zone and venture into the untried. That turning point came when award-winning director Louie Ignacio came up with a film that casts Ken as a six-year-old girl’s devoted father in the touching drama "Papa Mascot," now showing in Metro Manila theaters.

This time, the 30-year-old actor-entrepreneur has no love team. The target of his affection is his ailing daughter (played by Erin Rose Espiritu). As a loving but impoverished dad, Ken mirrored the face of want and struggle.

He is unshaven. His face glistens with sweat. He’s a fugitive.

It’s a far cry from the real Ken who owns a string of businesses (e.g. Café Claus restaurant, Aromagicare Therapy Oil, Wide International). It’s the opposite of the real Ken who takes a bath for two hours thrice a day.

Soaked in mud

Adjusting to the role was like climbing a steep mountain. Ken admits closing his eyes when Ignacio ordered him to soak his foot in mud. He couldn’t wash the mud all throughout the day. Ken had to stay in character.

“Moviegoers must feel your stench,” Ignacio told Ken.

He was able to impress the director, who disdains actors averse to being deglamorized.

Ken, on the other hand, dreams of shedding his pretty boy image. He watched father-son movies like "I Am Sam" and "Doll House" to do justice to the role.

Speaking of grown-up roles, Ken won’t refuse daring roles in three months’ time, during which he will work on his body at the gym. After all, at 30, he thinks it’s time to take on mature roles.

Breadwinner

Besides, in real life, Ken has been playing the mature role of breadwinner for some time. The role is so consuming, Ken admitted giving up his then blooming romance with Rita to build what he describes as his empire.

“I sacrificed my love for her. I hurt her feelings. I chose my family and my dreams for them,” he admitted.

He has not sacrificed in vain. Ken and his fellow millennial partners in Wide International are lining up more films, among them collaborations with foreign celebrities. Café Klaus, originally located in Tandang Sora, Quezon City, has opened three branches in just one year.

The future beckons. And all because Ken paid the price to see his dreams come true.

"Papa Mascot" is now showing in Metro Manila theaters.

