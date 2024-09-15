^

Aubrey Miles says new actors lucky to have stylists on set

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 5:12pm
Aubrey Miles says new actors lucky to have stylists on set
Aubrey Miles
Aubrey Miles via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Aubrey Miles said that while she loved her time, there are many changes in local production that she quite likes, one of which is the hiring of professional stylists on the set. 

The '90s star recalled how it was a struggle for her during her younger days in showbiz. 

"Kung ano man 'yung issues ng production in the past, talagang naa-address ngayon," said Aubrey. 

The actress is among the cast of the afternoon drama "Shining Inheritance," GMA-7's adaptation of the 2009 Korean drama of the same name. 

She plays Sonia, the rich daughter-in-law of a food conglomerate led by Aurea De La Costa, played by Coney Reyes. She is mother to Joanna (Kyline Alcantara) and Euan (Michael Sager). 
 
"I'm proud na nakakapag-trabaho ngayon at naranasan ko din 'yung before na talagang, 'pag nagtrabaho ako ngayon parang, 'Wow, this is so much better. I like it.'

"Don't get me wrong. I love my time, but now, talagang ang swerte ninyo," she added. 

Aubrey pointed out a key difference from her time in the '90s and the present. She is impressed by how many productions now have stylists on set to dress the stars, not just the usual wardrobe. 

For Aubrey, it makes looking their part, their character much easier as the stylists will have to determine their look and safekeep their costumes or look for their scenes. 

"I know the struggle. I just wanna say thank you also kung sino mang nagpa-uso ng stylists? Because kami noong unang panahon, dadalhin namin ang damit namin (for) 50 days, continuation, accessories, shoes, sa amin lahat 'yun. Wala kaming stylists. 

"Thank you. Please continue doing it," Aubrey said. 

RELATED:  Aubrey Miles reveals offered to play Kyline Alcantara's mom three times

 

