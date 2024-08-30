^

First-time dad Albie Casiño shares how fatherhood changed him

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 12:58pm
First-time dad Albie Casiño shares how fatherhood changed him
Albie Casino with his son, Roman Andrew, and girlfriend Michelle.
Albie Casino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he is a hands-on father to his month-old baby Roman Andrew. 

In an interview with the media during the press conference of his Vivamax film "Butas," Albie shared how fatherhood changed his life. 

"Thankfully naman 'yung project ko, na-lock in kami so kapag nasa work ako, hindi na ako nagigising in the middle of the night to change diapers. Pero siyempre nami-miss ko siya. Facetime kami kapag nasa work so naiisip ko siya. When I'm home, super hands on (ako)," Albie said. 

Albie shared how his son with non-showbiz partner Michelina is developing his own personality even if he is still a baby. 

"Wala baby pa siya e. Hawak ko lang siya pero he's developing a personality. Nakikilala na niya kung sino kami and these kind of stuffs. Kapag pumupunta ang mom ko, alam niya na andon na 'yung lola niya. You can see e, kasi nu'ng start na andon siya sa States (US), tinititigan ko lang siya e, kung natutulog titignan mo kung humihinga," he said. 

The actor also shared relatable anecdotes for first time dads like him. He discovered that fatherhood can be demanding as his personal time like hitting the gym might have to be delayed so he can attend to his newborn son. 

"Minsan kapag pagod na pagod ka, (iisipin mong) 'please matulog ka na (referring to the baby).' Tapos kapag nakatulog na 'yes pwede na ako mag gym.' Tapos kapag nasa gym mode naman na ako, every now and then, sinisilip ko kung gumalaw tapos balik gym ka ulit. Nakakatuwa," she added. 

Albie revealed that he has a son last June.

RELATED'The world is yours': Albie Casiño now a father

ALBIE CASIñO
