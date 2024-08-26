^

'Pulang Araw' receives plaque of appreciation from MTRCB

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 2:54pm
'Pulang Araw' receives plaque of appreciation from MTRCB
GMA-7 action-drama series 'Pulang Araw'
MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) gave a plaque of appreciation for the GMA-7 series “Pulang Araw.”

In a report by "24 Oras," MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto handed the plaque to the series stars Sanya Lopez, Cassy Lavarias, Migz Diokno and Cheska Maranan, as well as program manager Edlyn Abuel.

“‘Pagbungad niya sa ‘kin talaga, ‘Ang ganda ng show niyo. Ang galing-galing niyong lahat.’ Kumbaga parang ‘yun pa lang, parang 'wait lang po, kinikilig ako,'” Sanya said.

“Masaya po kami kasi nanonood po siya ng ‘Pulang Araw,’ masaya po siya, nagustuhan niya po ‘yung mga role po namin bilang young Adelina, young Teresita, and young Hiroshi po,” Cassy added.

For her part, Lala said that she's the biggest fan of the series. 

“I’ve been watching them. Sinusubaybayan ko sila. I’m really, really enjoying this series now," the MTRCB chair said.  

"I find it so rich in culture, in history. And the actors are doing so well, all of them,” she added.

abtest
