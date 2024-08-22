^

Entertainment

Judy Ann Santos sizzles in bikini beach photos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 5:02pm
Judy Ann Santos sizzles in bikini beach photos
Judy Ann Santos
Ryan Agoncillo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos wowed her fans after her bikini photos trended on social media. 

Her husband Ryan Agoncillo posted on Instagram the bikini photos of the award-winning actress during their beach trip. 

"My Judy Ann," Ryan wrote in the caption.

Judy Ann replied to Ryan's post with "I love you."

Iza Calzado, Bianca Gonzales, Agot Isidro, Maxene Magalona, Marvin Agustin, Jason Abalos, Agot Isidro and Iya Villania were among the celebrities who reacted to Judy Ann's bikini photo. 

"Beautiful!!!!" Iza wrote. 

"Love eeeet," Agot commented. 

Judy Ann is set to join to cast of the TV series "Bagman," her return to television after five years.   

RELATEDJudy Ann Santos hopes to join MMFF, star in Chito Roño horror movie

vuukle comment

JUDY ANN SANTOS

RYAN AGONCILLO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Award-winning actor Mon Confiado will not be withdrawing the cyberlibel complaint he filed against Jeff Jacinto or Ileia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star-studded roster of nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards

Star-studded roster of nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards

By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
The 2024 Awit Awards nominations are out.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson, Emilienne Vigier react to Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

Gerald Anderson, Emilienne Vigier react to Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Gerald Anderson gave his full support to his girlfriend Julia Barretto's reunion movie with her ex-boyfriend Joshua...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Emily in Paris&rsquo; always a charming, chic story to savor

‘Emily in Paris’ always a charming, chic story to savor

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
It’s safe to assume that many want (and wish for) a piece of romance — either in real life or reel life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Henry Moodie talks music, mental health and meeting Maki

Henry Moodie talks music, mental health and meeting Maki

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
International pop singer Henry Moodie has just dropped his new single, bad emotions.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista claps back at critics over her dog wearing diamond necklace

Heart Evangelista claps back at critics over her dog wearing diamond necklace

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista fired back at social media users who criticized her for making her dog Panda wear a Bulgari necklace....
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban mourns death of mother Annabelle

Angelica Panganiban mourns death of mother Annabelle

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban's mother, Annabelle, passed away last August 20.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi: Dating but not in a relationship

Ivana Alawi: Dating but not in a relationship

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Ivana Alawi has transformed into a modern-day Barbie for the latest campaign of a luxury jewelry brand.
Entertainment
fbtw
Indonesian singer Afgan happy about Asian artists supporting each other

Indonesian singer Afgan happy about Asian artists supporting each other

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
In his newly dropped English EP, Indonesian R&B singer Afgan feels thankful that he collaborated with other Asian artists,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with