Judy Ann Santos sizzles in bikini beach photos

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Judy Ann Santos wowed her fans after her bikini photos trended on social media.

Her husband Ryan Agoncillo posted on Instagram the bikini photos of the award-winning actress during their beach trip.

"My Judy Ann," Ryan wrote in the caption.

Judy Ann replied to Ryan's post with "I love you."

Iza Calzado, Bianca Gonzales, Agot Isidro, Maxene Magalona, Marvin Agustin, Jason Abalos, Agot Isidro and Iya Villania were among the celebrities who reacted to Judy Ann's bikini photo.

"Beautiful!!!!" Iza wrote.

"Love eeeet," Agot commented.

Judy Ann is set to join to cast of the TV series "Bagman," her return to television after five years.

