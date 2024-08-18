^

Korean-Australian Yerin Ha bags role of Benedict's Sophie in 'Bridgerton 4'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 11:26am
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in the popular Netflix period romance series 'Bridgerton.' Yerin Ha has reportedly been cast as Sophie, Benedict's love interest, in the fourth season of the show.
Netflix, Morrissey Management

MANILA, Philippines — Reports said that Benedict Bridgerton has finally found his "Lady in Silver" for the fourth season of the hit Shondaland-Neflix series "Bridgerton." 

In its exclusive report, Variety said that it has learned that the series has cast the upcoming season's leading lady through Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha. 

Yerin is set to play Sophie, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the second son of the family whose daughters and sons and their respective partners are the central figures of each season of the period romance series. 

Bridgerton is the live-adaptation of books written by paperback romance author Julia Quinn, set during an alternate Regency London. Benedict and Sophie's love story is explored in Quinn's book "An Offer from a Gentleman." 

Benedict, the bohemian and carefree son of the popular Bridgerton family, is set to meet the mysterious Lady in Silver while attending his mother, Violet's ball. 

In the book, Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of an earl. She lives with his family as their maid and is not acknowledged by her father. She attends a masquerade ball where she crosses paths with Benedict, and like the familiar Cinderella story, the night ends with the leading man not knowing the identity of the woman he was smitten with. 

Yerin is known for starring in the television series "Halo." She will also appear in the upcoming "Dune: Prophecy Series." 

