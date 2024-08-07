Jolina Magdangal trends online after 'Lavender Fields' trailer release

Jolina Magdangal as Lily Atienza in the series 'Lavender Fields'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jolina Magdangal trended on social media after the release of the trailer of upcoming series "Lavender Fields."

X users were disappointed because of Jolina's three-second exposure in the trailer.

"For context, Jolina only had a 3-second screentime in the trailer of Lavender Fields that is supposed to be her COMEBACK teleserye after A DECADE," an X user wrote.

"TV Patrol also disrespected her by not mentioning her name as one of the cast," the Internet user added.

"Si Jolina nalang ang naiwang trending tungkol sa Lavender Fields. Maraming disappointed sa exposure at billing ni Jolina sa trailer ng @DreamscapePH," another user wrote.

"Cinema and television legend, pioneer of pinoy pop culture, founding mother of ppop..... PUT SOME RESPECT ON JOLINA MAGDANGAL'S NAMEEEEE," another commented.

The action-drama series “Lavender Fields” is starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales.

It also stars Edu Manzano, Albert Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Jana Agoncillo, Krystal Mejes, Miguel Vergara, Marc Santiago and Maricel Soriano.

The series starts showing this August 30 in Netflix and September 2 on different ABS-CBN platforms.

