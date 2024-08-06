Chito Roño reveals 'Feng Shui' series in the works

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning director Chito Roño revealed that the blockbuster movie "Fung Shui" will now have a series.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Chito said that ABS-CBN will produce the series and they are currently in talks.

“Meron, meron. May series kami,” Chito said when asked if there's a new version of "Feng Shui."

“Ginagawa na namin ngayon. Nagme-meeting na kami sa script,” he added.

Chito said that there's no cast members yet for the horror series.

“Actually, nag-umpisa na kami. Ang dami na naming meeting.”

The director also said that he has no communication with the blockbuster movie's original actress Kris Aquino.

“Hindi, although kaibigan na kaibigan ko si Kris,” he said.

Chito said that he wanted to direct a movie for Nora Aunor but he doesn't want a horror film anymore.

“Ay hindi. Ayoko na. Sawang-sawa na ako sa horror," he said.

“Drama. Ano nakaka-depress lang. Lahat sila nag-o-offer horror. Horror, horror.”

