Isko Moreno asked about plans to run as Manila mayor anew

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Isko Moreno didn't deny nor confirm if he will run for Manila mayor again next year.

In an interview with the media during Eng Bee Tin's National Hopia Day recently, the media told Isko that Manila residents are hoping for his return.

“Malayo pa iyan [eleksiyon]. Basta steady lang tayo sa ged-li,” he said.

“Maraming hopia, hoping. Malayo pa naman iyan," he added.

Isko said that he wanted that the next mayor of Manila will protect and make progress in the lives of its residents.

“Siyempre, ang gusto ko, ang tama lang, magtagumpay sa kanyang mga layunin para sa kanyang mamamayan," he said.

“Basta ang masasabi ko lamang sa mga lolo at lola ko, nanay at tatay ko, 'yung mga paborito kong senior citizen, I love you,” he added.

The National Hopia Day was attended by Eng Bee Tin President and Chairman Gerie Chua, Diana Zubiri and Cory Quirino.

“Congratulations sa event na ito! Sa mga bumubuo, sa staff, sa organizers congratulations sa inyong lahat," Isko said.

“Sa lahat ng hopia maker, you have now a day in 365 days of the year we now call National Hopia Day,” he added.

