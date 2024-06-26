Ellen Adarna deletes selfie showing alleged 'baby bump'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna deleted a photo on her Instagram account after social media users noticed her alleged "baby bump."

“I spy with my little eye (eyes emoji) Casual date night look feeling confident with @ultherapyphy #NoBadTakes,” she captioned the post.

Ellen deactivated her Instagram account and re-activated the account hours after, but the photo is now gone.

Ellen and husband Derek Ramsay haven't posted yet about the model's alleged pregnancy.

Last December, Derek opened up that Ellen experienced a miscarriage.

During the press conference of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Kampon," Derek was asked if the film signaled that he is becoming active again in show business.

He, however, mentioned that if they were to have another pregnancy, he would become more "hands-on."

"We're really focusing, kami ni Ellen, na magka-baby. So 'pag nangyari 'yon, medyo malabo na tatanggap ako ng project kasi very hands-on ako mag-alaga,” he said.

"N'ong nasa Spain kami, nalaman namin na preggy si Ellen, and then unfortunately we lost the baby pero at least alam namin na hindi kami baog. First attempt pa lang naman, well, successful, unsuccessful, so 'yon na muna i-focus namin na we can get a full pregnancy right away."

