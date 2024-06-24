^

BINI eyes global stage

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
June 24, 2024 | 12:00am
The girls of Bini are launched as the new endorsers of fast food giant Jollibee during the event, ‘Cheesy Yumburger Best Fest,’ at Trinoma. The eight-member group — composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey — have also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their fans, also called Blooms, whose strong support has been instrumental in their three-year journey to becoming the leading P-pop girl group.
Photo by Anthony Abad

MANILA, Philippines — BINI is more proud than pressured to represent Original Pilipino Music (OPM) on a global stage.

The eight-member girl group — composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey — recently expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their fans, also called Blooms, whose strong support has been instrumental in their three-year journey to becoming the leading P-pop girl group.

Debuting in June 2021 after two years of training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, they have since been dubbed by fans as the “Nation’s Girl Group.” They would become a nationwide success after releasing Pantropiko in November 2023. The song went viral and launched a dance craze on TikTok and other social media platforms.  

By March this year, they were recognized as the first Filipino pop group with the most monthly listeners on Spotfiy and the first to top the Billboard Philippine Songs chart.

Early this month, they scored a more impressive Spotify record after becoming the first Filipino act to break into the Global Top Artist chart at the 193rd spot. They currently enjoy 6.8 million monthly listeners. 

Besides Pantropiko, their other hits are Karera, Salamin, Salamin and Lagi.

“We just want to say thank you so much to our Blooms and to everyone supporting our songs. We couldn’t have gotten here if it weren’t for you guys,” said Mikha. “And to be representing OPM, it’s such an honor. We promise we will not disappoint and we will continue to take OPM into the international scene.”

Mikha also said that they intend to handle the pressure positively, using it to get better. “We make sure that the pressure doesn’t get to us, but we use it in a way where in we’re able to improve,” she added. 

Gwen, another member, stressed that they’ve always tried to incorporate Pinoy culture into their music and performances. To recall, their pre-debut song was their dance version of the Smokey Mountain hit Da Coconut Nut.  

“From the beginning, we always try to show Philippine culture in our songs, performances, and style,” Gwen said.

She is happy that their efforts are being noticed, which helps Filipino talent get more recognition.

“We’re very happy na ngayon nare-recognize na siya. And if naka-contribute na po kami ‘dun, we’re thankful kasi mas lumalawak na po ‘yung naabot ng Filipino talent.”

BINI got to share their thoughts on OPM representation internationally when they were launched as the latest brand ambassadors of the homegrown but global fast food chain Jollibee.

They were officially introduced as the new faces of the brand’s Double Cheesy Yumburger last June 17 at the TriNoma Mall Activity Center in Quezon City. During the event dubbed as “Cheesy Yumburger Best Fest,” attendees and guests got a first look at BINI’s 47-second music video commercial for the fast food brand, which reworked and featured the group’s viral hit Pantropiko.

“It’s about feeling good, having fun, and enjoying the moment, which is what our music is all about, too,” said Jhoanna of their new endorsement project. 

For BINI, teaming up with a proudly Filipino brand feels like a dream.

“It’s a brand that’s just as much fun and as vibrant as we are. Also, being a proud Filipina group, we’re so happy that we get to be part of the Jollibee fam,” Jhoanna also said.

Meanwhile, BINI enthralled fans with live performances of Salamin, Salamin and Karera during the Best Fest event hosted by Robi Domingo.

The girls, sans Aiah, also interacted with fans in a mini dance-off on stage, highlighting the key choreography from BINI’s TV commercial.

Blooms are in for exciting treats as the latest collaboration — a fusion of food, fun, and fandom — is set to bring “plenty of surprises” such as special appearances and exclusive content.

BINI is set to hold their first solo three-day concert, titled “BINIVerse,” at the New Frontier in Quezon City on June 28, 29, and 30. Tickets are already sold out.

