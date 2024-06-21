GMA makes the best 'fantaseryes' — Rhian Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Rhian Ramos is excited to join the “Encantadia” universe for the first time.

At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, the actress described to Philstar.com her “super villain” role in the upcoming GMA fantasy series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.”

“Evil - the most evil that you have ever seen,” she said of her “Sang'gre” role, which she thinks is also the most evil among the characters she has ever played.

“I feel like I can play naman either or (bida or kontrabida). I just have to emotionally prepare for it and really, truly understand where my character is coming from,” she said, clarifying that her new character “is not evil for no reason.”

“So I really had to get into her back story and why she turned out that way,” she added.

According to her, the new “Encantadia” series would be different from its previous incarnations with the entry of new players like hers.

“It's really a continuation of the story, but there are many new characters to be revealed that had something to do with the old story as well but (were) never revealed at that time,” she bared.

“In general, I really love GMA’s ability to make fantaseryes. I believe that they're really the best at it. So I’m excited to be in one.”

Rhian was among the celebrity guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines.

This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya