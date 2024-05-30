^

Entertainment

FAMAS social media manager reveals Eva Darren not in the final program

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 6:17pm
FAMAS social media manager reveals Eva Darren not in the final program
Veteran actress Eva Darren
Fernando dela Pena via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The social media manager of Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) revealed that veteran actress Eva Darren was not included in the final list of presenters at last Sunday night's awarding ceremony. 

In a lengthy Facebook post accompanied with screenshots of conversations, a photo of a cue card, and a copy of a publication material for the awards night, FAMAS Social Media Manager Johnrey Rivas claimed that FAMAS Public Relations Officer Renz Spangler had sold tickets to Darren and told her that she was going to be a presenter. 

According to Rivas, they had a group chat where the production team, including the director for the awards show Vince Tañada, where they discussed all the pertinent details of the award ceremony held last Sunday in Manila Hotel. 

"Walang nasabi si Renz na wala doon si Mam Eva Darren. Pero noong final na usapan ay noong May 24 at 6:30 p.m. kung sino ang confirmed na presenters. Hindi ito nasabi ng inviter na PRO ng Famas na wala sa program si Ms Eva at confirmed ang attendance nito," Rivas said, adding that Spangler was not present during their final coordination meeting and rehearsal day. 

"Pero ang hindi ko magets bakit hindi nakarating sa kanya na wala na si Eva Darren sa programa Biyernes pa lang?" he added. 

He said that there was a major revamp of presenter on the day itself because some presenters canceled their appearance. 

"Sa panahong ito, hindi lang si Eva Darren ang tinanggal dahil walang kumpirmasyon ng pagdalo. Tinanggal din sina Gloria Diaz (na nag-cancel sa mismong araw), LA Santos, Alfred Vargas at iba pa. Ken Chan at Glaiza de Castro ay nag-cancel lang noong gabi," he said.  

"Nagkaroon ng major revamp ng presenters dahil hindi nga masigurado ang pagdalo ng mga ito," he added. 

On the awards night itself, Rivas said that there were no instructions to change the program. Rivas also clarified regarding the reason provided in the earlier statement about the production team not being able to locate Darren in the venue. 

Rivas detailed the events including the time when they occured from his memory. By 9:30 p.m, he said that Tirso Cruz III and actress Glaiza de Castro were supposed to present the FAMAS Citation Award but the actress did not push through, citing that they needed her management's decision regarding her being a presenter, even though the actress really wanted to do it. Pressed for time since they were streaming live, they spotted veteran actress Nova Villa, but also ended up not tapping her after the actress aired her concern regarding her eyesight. 

Rivas said the stage manager was frantically looking for someone to present the award with Tirso Cruz III and they spotted young singer Sheena Palad, who was set to perform on stage, thus they thought of tapping her to present the award. Rivas defended Palad, saying the singer did not deserve the bashing since she was just trying to help them. 

As written and posted on his Facebook, Rivas said: "HINDI HINANAP NG PROD SI MS. EVA DARREN DAHIL NG BIYERNES PA LANG AY WALA NA ITO SA PROGRAMA AT SCRIPT. KATULAD DIN NG HINDI NA HINANAP SI ALFRED, SI LA SANTOS AT ANG IBA PA. IYON ANG MALINAW SA FAMAS BOARD. DAHIL NGA WALANG CONFIRMATION SA INVITER (PRO NG FAMAS) NITO MULA BIYERNES HANGGANG LINGO." 

Rivas revealed that the FAMAS awards show had no producer, thus, the hosts and performers were "nameless." 

He ended his lengthy post by addressing Spangler and asking him to take accountability. 

"Hindi ko kasi mapapayagan na ang kumpanya na pinamumunuan ko at mga tao sa loob nito ang pagsasabihan ng mga masasakit na salita at yuyurakan ang pagkatao sa maling pagbibintang at gawa gawang paninisi. Sinalo ni Direk Vince ang kapabayaan mo rin sa amin at pinagtakpan ka sa pagkakamali mo. Kung ayaw mo aminin ako na ang magsasabi, malaki ang pagkukulang mo noong rehearsals, coordination meeting at sa mismong gabi ng parangal. Kung naging VIGILANT ka sa mga pagbabago ng programa noong Biyernes May 24 at kung nasagot ng secretary mo kung dadalo ba ang mga inimbita, hindi siguro ito mangyayari," Rivas said, adding that Spangler left their group chat during the day of the final rehearsal. 

Rivas noted that Spangler is going through a tough time after the death of a loved one. "I know na ngayon ay namatayan ka ng mahal mo sa buhay at hindi ito ang tamang panahon para madiin ka. This is just me asking for your accountability 'yun lang."

RELATEDVeteran actress Eva Darren's son blasts FAMAS; award-giving body apologizes

vuukle comment

EVA DARREN

FAMAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Young singer' cries foul over getting bashed following Eva Darren's FAMAS snub

'Young singer' cries foul over getting bashed following Eva Darren's FAMAS snub

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sheena Palad, the "young singer" who replaced Eva Darren, explained the reason why she replaced the veteran actress in presenting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award

Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual admitted that he was drunk upon receiving the Best Actor trophy at the recently concluded Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stripped of his National Artist award, Carlo Caparas leaves an enduring legacy

Stripped of his National Artist award, Carlo Caparas leaves an enduring legacy

By Leah Salterio | 19 hours ago
Writer-turned-film director and producer Carlo J. Caparas was best remembered for his graphic, comic book characters and super...
Entertainment
fbtw
Content creator denies flirting with Philmar Alipayo in viral video

Content creator denies flirting with Philmar Alipayo in viral video

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Crissa Liaging denied that she had a romantic thing going on with champion surfer Philmar Alipayo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kiko Estrada pays homage to late grandfather Paquito Diaz

Kiko Estrada pays homage to late grandfather Paquito Diaz

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
As Kiko Estrada plays his biggest role yet in the ongoing TV5-Viva drama “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa,” he couldn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Moira Dela Torre is 1st Filipino soloist to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

Moira Dela Torre is 1st Filipino soloist to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Moira dela Torre reached a new milestone after becoming the first solo artist and Filipina singer to reach two billion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson shares why it is important to take a day off

Elisse Joson shares why it is important to take a day off

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Elisse Joson has found a way to take care of not just her outer beauty, but more importantly, her inner beauty and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines announces 2024 official candidates lineup

Miss World Philippines announces 2024 official candidates lineup

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss World Philippines organization held its last screening of applicants early this week in the Glass Ballroom of Okada,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chie Filomeno keeps things 'low-key' with Jake Cuenca

Chie Filomeno keeps things 'low-key' with Jake Cuenca

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was last year that Chie Filomeno confirmed that she is dating fellow actor Jake Cuenca, and so far, she said they are...
Entertainment
fbtw
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi married &mdash; Jon Bon Jovi

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi married — Jon Bon Jovi

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown officially tied the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with