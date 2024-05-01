'Respeto lang ba': Orange & Lemons, Francine Diaz's Mindoro gig goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Orange and Lemons frontman Clem Castro asked for respect for artists after he and his band took the stage in a gig in Occidental Mindoro, where singer-actress Francine Diaz performed before them.

In a viral video on social media, Orange and Lemons were seen getting ready for their number when the event host called Francine to go up on stage.

While the young actress was greeting the crowd, it could be seen that the band and some people were in discussion just a few feet away from the actress who was interacting with her screaming fans.

She paused for a while, looked at her back and asked if they could play her music. At this point, the discussion at the back continued.

The actress started performing and it can be heard that the band was strumming their guitar.

The young actress sang a cover of one of Taylor Swift's popular songs. After singing the song, the actress bid her goodbye to her fans.

In another long video, Clem greeted the fans and asked them if they were still okay.

"Good morning. Okay pa ba kayo?" he said, adding that they have been receiving messages asking them why their set was delayed.

"Gusto ko lang manghingi ng paumanhin pero kailangan kong sabihin to para sa mga artists. Kasi dapat kaninang 11 pa kami dito e. So sana naman walang sumisingit," Clem said.

"'Yun lang. Respeto lang ba. So ayon lang gusto ko lang sabihin 'yon. Ayokong masira 'yung pag-eenjoy natin ngayong gabi," he added.

The band then proceeded to start their set.

Several social media users uploaded the short and long versions of the incident, with some exchanging their thoughts about it.

On her Instagram story on Wednesday, Francine posted a sketch of hers with several text overlays. These include: "Mad respect for everyone who stayed up late. Respect goes both ways, ga!!"

